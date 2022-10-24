ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopWired

Will Yeezy Sneaker Resale Market Survive Ye’s Antisemitism Run?

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGchC_0ikdrezb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YlBcH_0ikdrezb00

Source: Paul Marotta / Getty

The resale market for sneakers these days have been all kinds of a struggle. But with rumors swirling that adidas may cut ties with Kanye West due to his recent antisemitic statements, resellers are holding on to their Yeezy kicks in hopes of prices hiking should the three stripes brand give Ye the boot.

TMZ is reporting that sneaker resellers are holding onto their Yeezy Boosts, Slides, and any other popular adidas sneaker launched under the Yeezy line for now as they await to learn whether adidas will continue their relationship with the controversial rapper or terminate the contract that’s currently “under review.”

Sneaker expert Remo of Walk Like Us tells us if Adidas ends the partnership , the market will explode, because the shoes will not be produced in mass quantities anymore. This waiting period for Adidas has caused many resellers to hold onto stock in hopes of cashing in if Adidas cuts ties.

Worst case scenario for resellers, we’re told, is if Adidas stays on with Ye — but the public refuses to forgive him — because then shoe values will plummet.

As of late many brands that have been working with Kanye have been severing ties with him due to the backlash he’s been creating with his far-right and white nationalist conspiracy theories that he’s been spewing anytime a camera is on him.

Lately the resale value of many of his Yeezy Boost sneakers have been slightly above retail value with many sitting on shelves for a minute as interest in them have dwindled over the past few months.

Still, the Yeezy slides and Foam Runners remain a hot commodity out on these streets, so you can expect demand for those to sky rocket on the secondary market should Kanye find himself by his lonesome sooner than not.

Just look at how the resale prices for his Nike Yeezy’s jumped once he left Nike for adidas. Can’t find a pair for less than $10K.

What do y’all think? Should adidas cut ties with Kanye West? Are you holding onto your Yeezy sneakers in case they do? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Will Yeezy Sneaker Resale Market Survive Ye’s Antisemitism Run? appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Yeezy Prices Skyrocket After Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Brand Will Continue Selling Design Without Name

Sneakerheads, be advised! Yeezy sneakers have skyrocketed in price, soaring upwards of 50% just hours after Adidas ended their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic tirade on the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. According to WANTD, a site that tracks data from secondary market resale...
HipHopWired

BREAKING: adidas Cuts Ties With Ye AKA Kanye West

As Ye AKA Kanye West continues to suffer blows to his business connections, many are calling for adidas to drop him as well. The post BREAKING: adidas Cuts Ties With Ye AKA Kanye West appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Not The Answer: Kanye West Gets Curved By Skechers

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is having an absolutely horrible week. Not only did Ye get dropped by adidas, costing him his alleged billionaire status, but apparently he got soundly curved and rejected by Skechers when he reportedly stepped to them about a deal. If you initially thought Skechers reached out as some […] The post Not The Answer: Kanye West Gets Curved By Skechers appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

So Appalled: A List Of Companies That Have Dropped Ye

It's been a turbulent few weeks for Ye aka Kanye West after his antisemitic remarks have earned him major backlash. Adidas is the most recent company to cut ties with the entertainer along with Vogue, Balenciaga and the Gap. The post So Appalled: A List Of Companies That Have Dropped Ye appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

MAGA Ye Loses Billionaire Status Over Antisemitic Comments

The hits keep on coming for Ye in a bad way, as he has officially lost his billionaire status after the termination of his partnership with adidas on Tuesday. The superstar rapper's net worth is now estimated at $400 million. The post MAGA Ye Loses Billionaire Status Over Antisemitic Comments appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Dave East x SNIPES Collaborate On New Timberland Boots

Here’s a collab that only makes sense. Harlem representing rapper Dave East has teamed with sneaker and apparel retailer Snipes and Timberland for a collection of boots. The collab includes a campaign featuring Dave East and three new Timberland styles, as well as an original song from the rapper featured in a video promoting the […] The post Dave East x SNIPES Collaborate On New Timberland Boots appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Jay-Z To Sell D’Ussé Stake, Says Bacardi Is Lowballing Him

Jay-Z is currently embroiled in a legal fight over financial transparency as he attempts to sell his D'Ussé stake back to Bacardi. The post Jay-Z To Sell D’Ussé Stake, Says Bacardi Is Lowballing Him appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy