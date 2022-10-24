ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester Homicide Puts Quinsigamond Community College On Lockdown: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A homicide investigation prompted a lockdown at a community college in central Massachusetts Monday morning, school officials and local authorities said.

Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester was placed on lockdown in response to "an ongoing police crime scene" around 9:24 a.m. on Oct. 24, the school said online .

Worcester Police later said the lockdown was in response to a homicide at 480 Burncoat Street, which officers responded to about an hour earlier.

A 28-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police added. The lockdown was later lifted, and police said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (508) 799-8651. Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637 TIPWPD or sent online .

