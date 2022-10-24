ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billerica, MA

FBI Divers Searching For Evidence In Billerica River: Report

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A team of FBI divers will search the Concord River this week in Billerica to search for evidence in a case, NBC Boston reported .

The FBI didn't specify what the team is searching for or what case it's connected with. However, officials with the bureau said it was not human remains, and there is no threat to the community, the report continued.

The FBI will close one lane of the River Street Bridge as they search each day they are searching, which will begin around 9 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Missing Massachusetts girl found

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
RAYNHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts turkey hunter shot in head and torso by hunter who thought he was a turkey

“On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified of a turkey hunter who had been shot in Barre. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line and fired a single round. The shooter then heard, “you shot me,” and rushed to render first aid. The shooter then transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was struck with 12-14 pellets of bird shot, suffering injuries to the right side of his upper torso and head.
BARRE, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into the front of FedEx store in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Peabody damaged the front of a FedEx store, leaving broken glass all over the parking lot. No one was injured in the accident. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time and officials haven’t said whether any charges will be filed.
PEABODY, MA
CBS Boston

Barber shot and killed in Dorchester remembered for good deeds

BOSTON - Friends are remembering 43-year-old Herman Maxwell Hylton, the man they know as Max, a popular barber who was shot and killed inside Celebrity Cut on Washington Street in Dorchester Wednesday night while he was on the job. It's outraged the community and those who know him. Friends who spoke with WBZ-TV did not want to be identified. "If I needed someone to talk to, he's just that person," one man said. "It's bad. Boston's bad we've got to fix this community guys, we got to do something, like something got to give." It's a message police are trying...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
LOWELL, MA
firefighternation.com

Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran

Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Just One Station: Dump truck rolls into parked cars in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars parked in a driveway were rammed by a rolling dump truck in Reading at around 7:30 Thursday morning, which also damaged the family’s stone wall. Video taken by the family shows crews working to remove the truck from the property, which the family...
READING, MA
WCVB

Victim flown to hospital after crash inside Massachusetts car wash

PEABODY, Mass. — A medical helicopter shut down part of Route 1 southbound in Peabody, Massachusetts, following a serious accident at a nearby car wash. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Turnpike Car Wash, located just before the interchange with Interstate 95. According to Massachusetts State Police,...
PEABODY, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
391K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy