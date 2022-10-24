FBI Divers Searching For Evidence In Billerica River: Report

A team of FBI divers will search the Concord River this week in Billerica to search for evidence in a case, NBC Boston reported .

The FBI didn't specify what the team is searching for or what case it's connected with. However, officials with the bureau said it was not human remains, and there is no threat to the community, the report continued.

The FBI will close one lane of the River Street Bridge as they search each day they are searching, which will begin around 9 a.m.