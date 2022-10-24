Mason Fletcher, Ryan Coe Earn Weekly AAC Honors

The special teams duo was crucial in Cincinnati's record-tying 19th straight win over a conference opponent.

CINCINNATI — Special teams played a huge role in UC's 29-27 win over SMU this past weekend. Punter Mason Fletcher and kicker Ryan Coe got recognized for their big days.

The UC punter is the AAC Special Teams Player of the Week after booting all three punts over 50 yards, including an AAC and UC record 84-yard boot in the first half. Mike Connell set the previous UC record in 1976 (78 yards).

It's the second time this season he's won the award.

He now ranks ninth nationally with a 47.7-yard punting average this season and is tied for 10th with 16 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

On the other side of the foot, Coe is on the Honor Roll following a 5-of-6 performance on field goal tries to set a new UC single-game record.

The tally included a career-long of 52 yards (17th-longest nationally this season). His 69 points are tied for 29th among all kickers.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

UC Moves up in AP Poll, Stays Put in Coaches Poll

Watch: Luke Fickell Gets Game Ball After Program-Record 54th Victory at UC

UC Basketball Morphing New Identity on Both Ends Heading Into 2022-23 Season

Report: New Big 12 Media Rights Deal Possible 'in Matter of Weeks'

Ivan Pace Jr. Wins Three National Honors in PFF's Midseason Awards

Bearcats Offer Three-Star 2024 QB Danny O'Neill

Watch: UC's Jowon Briggs on His Bye Week Routine, His Strong 2022 Showing, Technique Tweaks

Watch: UC DL Coach Walt Stewart on Being Back at UC, Syncing the Front Seven, and More

Four-Star 2024 PG Labaron Philon Names UC in Top-Eight Schools

Ten Thoughts on the UC Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Posting Historic Numbers Early Into NFL Career

Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Rocks Packers' Cheesehead Following Win

Three-Star Edge Rusher Brian 'Mook' Simms III Commits to UC

UC Football Hangs Onto Top-25 Status in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Report: UC to Face Bob Huggins, West Virginia Multiple Times Per Season in Big 12

Ivan Pace Jr. PFF's Highest Graded Player at Season Midpoint

Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk