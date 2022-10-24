Vote for the high school football player of the week, Week 10

Once again this season, The Daily Memphian is recognizing a high school football player of the week. But we need your help.

Each Monday, we’ll post several candidates from the previous week’s games and we’re asking our readers to vote for the winner. Voting will end at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Here are the candidates from Week 10.

Kumaro Brown, MASE: Brown had another productive game as the Phoenix improved to 9-0 with a 56-0 victory over Halls. He ran for 100 yards on just four carries and scored twice, caught a pass for 15 yards and opened the night’s scoring with a 93-yard pick-six, totaling 208 all-purpose yards for the game.

Rhyan Brown, Melrose: The game against Kirby turned into a surprising shootout and the Golden Wildcats needed everything Brown gave them. The sophomore ran for 232 yards on just 19 carries and scored four touchdowns as Melrose improved to 8-1 and clinched the Region 8-4A title with a 44-36 victory.

Jayce Edwards, Whitehaven: Results elsewhere conspired to eliminate the Tigers from the playoffs for the first time since 2006. But Edwards went out firing, completing 11 of 19 passes for 234 yards passing and a season-high five touchdowns in a 44-0 victory.

Kevin Garrett, KIPP: Arguably the city’s best running quarterback, Garrett put up more big numbers against Hillcrest. He ran for 173 yards on just seven carries and scored three times (72, 18, 45) and completed 3 of 5 passes for 45 yards and another score as KIPP rolled, 40-2.

Brock Glenn, Lausanne: Glenn delivered another fine performance for his team in a road victory over South Gibson. The Ohio State commit completed 11 of 20 passes for 190 yards and three first-half touchdowns as the Lynx avenged a loss in last year’s game with a 35-14 victory. Lausanne is now 7-1 overall.

Jack McLaughlin, CBHS: McLaughlin had arguably his best game of the season as the Brothers defeated longtime rival Central at Crump Stadium. The senior completed 13 of 22 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns as CBHS took command early and won, 35-7, to improve to 5-4.

Markevion Sanders, Oakhaven: Oakhaven is playoff-bound but Sanders made sure there was no let-up against Bolton in a non-region game. He completed 8 of 10 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns as the Hawks rolled, 42-0.

Previous winners

Week 1: Jamarion Morrow, Germantown

Week 2: Cade Carlson, Briarcrest

Week 3: Jordan Bell, Munford

Week 4: Braylen Ragland, Bartlett

Week 5: Parker McClain, St. George’s

Week 6: Damon Sisa, Houston

Week 7: Rahmaan Rinkin, Bartlett

Week 8: Ricky Isom, Central

Week 9: Tee Perry, MUS