OKC Police Searching For Burglar Who Dropped Into Restaurant From Ceiling
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a burglar who dropped into a popular restaurant from the ceiling and stole electronics. Surveillance cameras from Off The Hook Seafood & More captured the incident, which happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. The video shows several panels from the restaurant's ceiling falling to...
Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Officers On Overnight Chase In SW OKC
A man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on an overnight chase in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said at around 1 a.m. they located a stolen vehicle driven by Chad Jones near South Western Avenue and I-240 and attempted a traffic stop. Jones fled the scene in...
Man Accused Of Robbing An Elderly Woman Of Her Purse Arrested In SW OKC
A man accused of robbing a 76-year-old woman in her driveway last weekend was identified and arrested, according to Oklahoma City police. Tips from the community helped identify 28-year-old Johnny Brown. Police arrested Brown after the department posted photos of the suspect on social media. Officers found Sanders on Thursday...
1 In Custody After Overnight Shooting In SW Oklahoma City
Emergency crews transported one person to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the southwest side of the city, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police say the shooting happened around 12 a.m. near Southwest 5th and South McArthur Boulevard. Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting, but police...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspect who robbed USPS worker at gunpoint
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service are searching for the person who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint. Police said that earlier this week, someone robbed a USPS letter carrier at gunpoint near Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard. The postal worker got away without any injuries, but USPS officials said the crime is considered a federal offense and could result in 25 years in prison.
Oklahoma City Woman Holds Down Burglar Until Police Arrive
Two men were arrested after a botched burglary attempt at a south Oklahoma City home. The couple inside the home fought off the would be burglars and even kept one detained until police arrived. The Burney’s were waiting for their daughter to come home when two men burst in. The...
okcfox.com
$50,000 reward being offered after armed robbery of letter carrier in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up $50,000 after a letter carrier was the victim of an armed robbery. The incident took place on October 24 around 12:45 p.m. in the 6800 block of Saxon Road in Oklahoma City. The...
okcfox.com
Toddler placed in state custody after deputies raid 'deplorable' home in Cleveland County
NOBLE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-month-old child was found to be living in “deplorable” conditions this week. The sheriff’s office said a district court judge contacted the Department of Human Services about the conditions some children were living in.
okcfox.com
Suspect in custody after nine hour standoff in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Oklahoma City. Police said the ordeal began around 10 p.m. Tuesday when officers went to a home on Southwest 12th Street to serve a warrant. The suspect was wanted for burglary, according to police. A...
Auto Shop Employee Fends Off Would-Be Robber
A man is in jail after trying to rob an O'Reilly's Auto Parts near Southwest 66th Street and South May Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said an employee hit Jerry Milburn with a box of brake pads and a metal folding chair to fend him off, and it worked. Milburn is...
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
Suspect Arrested Following Attempted Robbery At SW OKC Auto Shop
A suspect has been arrested after they attempted to rob an auto shop earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. On Oct. 7 at around 9:41 p.m., the suspect, Jerry Milburn, made contact with an employee at O'Reilly's Auto Parts near South May Avenue and the West Interstate 240 Service Road.
Edmond couple claims contractor took off with their cash
An Edmond couple says a contractor is dodging them after they paid him almost $10,000 to re-do their backyard deck.
News On 6
OCPD Searching For Answers In Unsolved Murder
The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help from the public after 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was killed in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue on Oct. 4. Officials said Fuller may not have been the intended target, but...
9-Hour Standoff Near Yukon Ends In Arrest Of Burglary Suspect
A burglary suspect refusing to leave a metro woman’s home on Tuesday initiated a nine-hour standoff with Oklahoma City police. The homeowner was able to escape while Kenneth Dean, 39, was still inside. Dean surrendered on Wednesday around 7 a.m. to police. Police said it all started with a...
Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly Crash In SW Oklahoma City
One person is dead on Thursday after an early-morning crash along northbound I-44, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers. Troopers said 31-year-old Luis Ruiz-Esquivel was driving at an "unsafe speed" and was not wearing a seatbelt when the single-vehicle crash happened near Southwest 59th Street. Ruiz-Esquivel was pronounced dead at...
KOCO
Tecumseh police say city can sleep easy after tips get dangerous criminal off streets
TECUMSEH, Okla. — Tecumseh police said the city can sleep easy after their tips got a dangerous criminal off the street. The urgent search for a man accused of raping two teenagers and targeting dozens more homes has come to an end. "Me and my officers, everybody involved but...
30+ bullet shell casings found outside NE OKC home after drive-by shooting, neighbors shaken up
An early morning drive-by shooting in a NE Oklahoma City neighborhood has left some residents feeling uneasy and fearful.
Noble child found allegedly living in filthy home full of dogs
An investigation is underway in Noble after a 19-month-old was found to be living in a home full of filth and more than two dozen dogs.
KOCO
Small Oklahoma school district reopens days after woman found murdered
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Students returned to class days after a woman was found murdered at a home on Strother Public Schools grounds. Seminole National Lighthorse police found a woman dead after responding to a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. They later arrested a suspect on a first-degree murder complaint.
