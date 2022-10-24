ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma City police search for suspect who robbed USPS worker at gunpoint

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service are searching for the person who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint. Police said that earlier this week, someone robbed a USPS letter carrier at gunpoint near Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard. The postal worker got away without any injuries, but USPS officials said the crime is considered a federal offense and could result in 25 years in prison.
okcfox.com

Suspect in custody after nine hour standoff in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Oklahoma City. Police said the ordeal began around 10 p.m. Tuesday when officers went to a home on Southwest 12th Street to serve a warrant. The suspect was wanted for burglary, according to police. A...
News On 6

OCPD Searching For Answers In Unsolved Murder

The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help from the public after 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was killed in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue on Oct. 4. Officials said Fuller may not have been the intended target, but...
