OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service are searching for the person who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint. Police said that earlier this week, someone robbed a USPS letter carrier at gunpoint near Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard. The postal worker got away without any injuries, but USPS officials said the crime is considered a federal offense and could result in 25 years in prison.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO