Groups sue to put super PAC question on 2024 state ballot

BOSTON — Groups pushing for a 2024 ballot question aimed at reining in the spending power of political super PACs have filed two lawsuits in Massachusetts.

The lawsuits filed Monday target a decision by the office of the state attorney general to block the question on the grounds that it would infringe on First Amendment rights.

The proposed question would change state law to limit contributions by individuals to super PACs to $5,000.

Currently, super PACs can raise and spend unlimited funds from individuals as long as they don’t directly coordinate with a candidate’s campaign.

