Circleville – A chaotic series of events ended with one person being charged after being hit by a car in Circleville. According to the Circleville Police department on 10/23/2022 police were called to the scene of a private property accident at Sheetz located on South Court Street in Circleville. During the response, police were advised that the driver involved in the crash had fled on foot heading towards Pickaway street. The officer diverted and found a man lying in the roadway in front of a vehicle, injured. The female driver of the vehicle reported that she had called 911 after hitting the man who ran out in front of her and she wasn’t able to completely stop.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO