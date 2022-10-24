Read full article on original website
Crimestoppers seeks tips about burglary at north Salina business
On Oct. 7, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of a burglary at Reanimated Customs, 1745 N. Ninth Street. In the early morning hours, an employee noticed movement on the business' surveillance cameras. The employee went to the business to investigate and found an unknown suspect had broken a window and gained entry into the business. More than $13,000 in tools were stolen from inside.
Sheriff's office looking for pickup stolen east of Salina
A Salina man is missing a pickup after it was stolen east of the city earlier this week. Vincent Raetz, 59, of Salina, reported that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, someone stole his blue, 1995 GMC Sierra pickup from where it was parked in the 1700 block of E. Old Highway 40 near the ADM elevator where he works, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
DICKINSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Salina men in connection with theft and drug allegations. On Tuesday, the Dickinson County Sheriff received a report of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R tractor - valued at $36,645, according to a media release. Investigators learned the tractor had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
A Salina man was cited after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in the central part of the city. Everett Burdett, 65, of Salina, was eastbound on W. Prescott Avenue in a 2014 Toyota Sienna when he failed to stop at the red light at S. Santa Fe Avenue and struck a northbound 2017 Dodge Charger driven by Kaitlynn Lawrence, 22, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
3 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Salina
SALINE COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Ford C-Max driven by Mary Lynn Henry, 75, Salina, was southbound on Ohio Street at Republic in Salina. The car struck an eastbound 2021 Honda CRV driven...
Juvenile on bicycle struck fender of car driven by Salina man
A juvenile was injured in an accident just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by Gregory Arnold, 44, Salina, was southbound on Roach Street and began to make an eastbound turn onto Pentwood Drive. A juvenile on a bicycle was...
Kansas man accused of slashing tires on law enforcement vehicles
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism involving police vehicles in Geary County. During the early morning hours Thursday Geary County Sheriff's Office vehicles were the target of vandalism when tires were slashed on 11 patrol units while parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin streets, according to a media release.
WIBW
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Salina men are behind bars after undercover cops found them in possession of a stolen tractor, meth and marijuana. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, it was contacted with reports of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R. Further investigation found that the tractor - valued at $36,645 - had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
Drivers injured, one cited in two-vehicle wreck in south Salina
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday evening in south Salina. Joseph Embers, 44, of Topeka, was eastbound on W. Water Well Road in a 2014 Ford C-Max when he failed to yield at the S. Ninth Street stop sign and collided with a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robbie Watson, 57, of Bridgeport, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
WIBW
Woodbine man arrested after meth found in truck during suspicious vehicle stop
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Woodbine man was arrested after meth was found in his truck during a suspicious vehicle stop in Morris County. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle on G Ave. near 2400 Rd. connected to a disturbance that had just happened in White City.
ksal.com
At approximately 1:25 P.M October 26th there was a collision after a driver failed to stop. Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL news, Everett Burdett a 65-year-old Salina resident was going east on Prescott when he failed to stop for the red light and his vehicle collided in the intersection with Kaitlynn Lawrence a 22-year-old from Salina.
Argument leads to arrest of Salina man on requested drug charges
A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested drug charges after an incident late Tuesday afternoon in central Salina. Officers were sent to a residence in the 700 block of S. Second Street at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a domestic dispute. A woman and her boyfriend,...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 28
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Calderon-Aguilar, Cynthia Alejandra; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Theft of...
Third skimmer found on pump, this time at different travel center
Another skimmer has been found on a gas pump in north Salina. On Monday, shortly before an alarm went off on a pump at Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, something similar happened at Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. Ninth Street. Employees at Pilot reported to police on...
Charges filed in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
KHP: Driver dies after pinned between power unit, another semi
GEARY COUNTY —A man died in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Peterbilt started rolling forward in the 3200 Block of South U.S. 77 in Junction City. The driver identified as 71-year-old Major Willie Washington of Kansas City, Missouri,...
Salina man arrested after allegedly fleeing traffic stop
A local man was booked into jail after he allegedly fled a traffic stop Friday night in west central Salina. A Saline County deputy stopped a 2012 Chrysler 300 in the 900 block of W. Prescott Avenue at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KMBC.com
Kansas cancels statewide Silver Alert after police locate Clay Center man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a Clay Center man. Clay Center police said Bobby Bulk, 84, was found by law enforcement Tuesday night in Norton, Kansas. Bulk was being assessed and then he will be reunited with his family.
More skimmers found on Kansas gas pumps, this time in Salina
The Salina Police Department is investigating after card skimmers were found on gas pumps at two busy travel centers.
Missing Clay Center man found safe 166 miles from home
CLAY CENTER (KSNT) – A statewide silver alert has ended after a missing man was found safely in Norton, Kansas. The alert was issued on Tuesday for a missing 84-year-old man who was last seen in Clay Center around 5:30 a.m. leaving his home on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. […]
