Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Overstock.com (OSTK) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
OSTK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
Zacks.com
First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FGBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.41%. A...
Zacks.com
Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
NECB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 32.43%. A...
Zacks.com
Aon (AON) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
AON - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.50%. A...
Zacks.com
Charles River (CRL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
CRL - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.77 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.09%. Earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 2.63%.
Zacks.com
Primis Financial (FRST) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
FRST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A...
Zacks.com
DT Midstream (DTM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
DT Midstream (. DTM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Republic Services (RSG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
RSG - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $1.34 outpaced the consensus mark by 10.7% and improved 20.7% year over year. Republic Services' average recycled-commodity price per ton sold...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Gates Industrial (GTES) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
GTES - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Grainger (GWW) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, '22 View Raised
GWW - Free Report) reported earnings per share (EPS) of $8.27 in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.19 by a margin of 15%. The bottom line improved 46% year over year, aided by margin improvement in both High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment segments and strong operating performance.
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for Emerson (EMR) in Q4 Earnings?
EMR - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended September 2022) results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter has been revised 1.2% upward in the past 90 days. However, Emerson has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6%.
Zacks.com
Chevron (CVX) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CVX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.76%. A...
Zacks.com
Bogota Financial Corporation (BSBK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
BSBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Schneider (SNDR) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, 2022 View Tweaked
SNDR - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line rose 13% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Operating revenues of $1,675.3 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,725.4 million but improved 16% year over year. Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) increased 8% to $1,441.8 million.
Zacks.com
Enova International (ENVA) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ENVA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.75%. A...
Zacks.com
Newell (NWL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings, Misses Sales Estimates
NWL - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, whereas the top line lagged the same. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory, inflationary pressure and the impact of a stronger dollar. Management expects the headwinds to persist in the near term.
Zacks.com
Arch Resources (ARCH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat
ARCH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $8.68, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.14 by 5%. Arch Resources' earnings improved a whopping 76.4% year over year. Revenues. Total revenues were $863.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699 million by 23.5%....
Zacks.com
Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q3 Earnings Miss, Margins Rise
EW - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 61 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. The figure, however, improved 12.9% year over year. Our model projected an adjusted EPS of 64 cents for Q3. GAAP EPS was 55 cents in the quarter, up...
Zacks.com
VeriSign (VRSN) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
VRSN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and increased 12.9% year over year. Our estimate for third-quarter earnings was pegged at $1.57 per share. Revenues jumped 6.8% year over year to $356.9 million and came in...
Zacks.com
First American (FAF) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
FAF - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.62, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8%. The bottom line declined 24.6% year over year. The quarterly earnings reflect lower expenses and higher net investment income, partly offset by soft performance at both Title Insurance and...
Comments / 0