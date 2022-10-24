Troy’s Goldfish Swim School Opens New Franchises in Chicago Metro Area

Goldfish Swim School, a water safety and swim lesson franchise headquartered in Troy, has announced two new locations entering the Chicago metro market.

The projects include a 9,500-square-foot location under construction in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago, and a 10,000-square-foot facility is set to open in November in Algonquin.

The newest additions to the Goldfish Swim School family, adding to the 13 currently operating Chicago-area schools, make the franchise the largest learn-to-swim lesson provider in the Chicago metro area.

“We are proud to provide quality swim lessons and the Golden Experience to Chicagoans since 2013, and we are excited to open these two new area schools to help more children learn to be safer in and around the water,” says Chris McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School Franchise co-founder and CEO.

“The importance of swim safety has not diminished over the last decade, and our owners and teams in Chicagoland are committed to going above and beyond to promote water safety so that we can together change drowning statistics and give kids the platform to make waves — in the pool, and in life.”

The Chicagoland area Goldfish Swim Schools have taught moer than 133,000 students in perpetual swim lessons and over 3.5 million swim lessons total since opening in the area 2013. As a system, Goldfish teaches over a million unique swimmers and over 185,000 students a week. Each Goldfish Swim School is individually owned and operated, and the Chicagoland schools provide job opportunities to more than 500 full and part-time employees.

All Chicagoland Goldfish Swim School locations provide indoor, year-round swim instruction to children ages four months to 12 years-old in a safe and family-friendly setting with highly trained instructors, small class sizes, shiver-free 90-degree pools, and a state-of-the-art water purification system. Goldfish offers convenient scheduling options and families can book makeup classes when necessary.

Goldfish Swim School is also committed to reaching diverse communities with water safety information and skills. Through Goldfish Gives Back initiatives, Goldfish Swim Schools in the Chicagoland area have received grants from the USA Swimming Foundation’s Make a Splash initiative to provide swim lessons to underserved communities as well as raised funds to send dozens of Goldfish team members to build homes and teach the lifesaving skill of swimming in Belize.

Goldfish Swim School also offers free water safety presentations to any interested community organization, school, scout group and more to continue to spread the message of the importance of water safety.

Goldfish Swim School franchise locations currently operate in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Glen Ellyn, Elmhurst, Evanston, Mundelein, Naperville, Northbrook, Park Ridge, Plainfield, Roscoe Village, St. Charles, Wicker Park.

Goldfish Swim School — Algonquin will open in November 2022 and Goldfish Swim School Lincoln Park plans to begin lessons in early 2023.

Families can pre-register for swim lessons for preferred lesson times and dates and book a free trial class here.

The post Troy’s Goldfish Swim School Opens New Franchises in Chicago Metro Area appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .