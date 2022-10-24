Read full article on original website
Related
Lewis Hamilton outlines ambitious plans for after F1 retirement
Lewis Hamilton has launched a film and television production company as he prepares for his life after Formula 1.The seven-time world champion, 37, has formed Dawn Apollo Films alongside investment and talent advisory firm Copper, which is headed by Penni Thow, who has worked closely with the Mercedes driver over the last year and a half. Hamilton is already involved in two projects with streaming service Apple TV+, including a F1 film set to star Brad Pitt, who attended the United States Grand Prix in Austin last weekend, and a documentary on his own journey in the sport.Speaking to Deadline,...
Lewis Hamilton praised for halting Mercedes ‘changing of the guard’
Jolyon Palmer has praised Lewis Hamilton for delaying a “changing of the guard” at Mercedes, saying that the seven-time world champion has “silenced the doubters” with his recent performances.Hamilton was joined by George Russell ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the former Williams driver replacing Valtteri Bottas.Russell impressed during the opening weeks of the campaign, scoring more consistently than his more senior teammate as Mercedes battled a number of issues with a redesigned W13 car.But Hamilton has returned to somewhere closer to his best as the season has worn on, and now trails his fellow British driver by...
Watch Ferrari's Le Mans Hypercar Race Around Monza
Back in June of this year, Ferrari gave us our first shadowy look at its upcoming Le Mans hypercar contender, which is expected to influence the performance capabilities of the automaker's next-generation LaFerrari replacement, reportedly due in 2024. The World Endurance Championship program will also influence Maranello's everyday cars in time, eventually making the 296 GTB and SF90 Stradale look like obsolete relics of yesteryear. But first, Ferrari has to show that it's a serious contender and to do that, it needs to ensure that its package is the best it can be. Ahead of the endurance racer's reveal on Sunday, October 30, a prototype of the hypercar has been filmed testing on track, and it sounds glorious.
Voices: Red Bull’s punishment isn’t just unfair – it could ruin F1 forever
Today, the FIA proved to the world once again that they do not have what it takes to adjudicate over their own sport.Red Bull Racing, found to be guilty by an FIA investigation of a “minor breach” of the budget cap last season, have been punished under the terms of an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with a $7m fine and a minor development penalty on next season’s car.Red Bull fans have been quick to point out what they believe to be the key word – “minor”, meaning that the team overspent by 5 per cent or under of the...
Sporting News
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week
After securing his 13th race win of the season at the United States Grand Prix last time out, Red Bull's Max Verstappen will look to make history at the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix this weekend. Now level with German duo Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for number of race wins...
Red Bull to accept penalty as part of FIA agreement over budget cap breach
Red Bull could face a reduction in their cost cap in the future after reaching an ‘accepted breach agreement’ with the FIA
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0