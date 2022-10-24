Read full article on original website
bambi blackie
4d ago
if every home had a weapon this wonderful outcome could happen every time some criminal decided to terrorize.
Reply
35
user
3d ago
Non-life threatening injuries, what a shame. DA will let him off easy so he can go out and do it again.
Reply
11
Julie Bingaman
3d ago
I guess criminals need to think about what might be behind the door. Good for that home owner !
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
Related
Mechanicsburg man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on driver
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — An Upper Allen Township man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a bout of road rage. Richard Whitmire, 66, allegedly began following the victim on May 18 after the victim made a delivery in the 2300 block of Bumble Bee Hollow Road in Upper Allen Township.
Alleged Harrisburg kidnapper caught, facing attempted homicide charges after boys taken
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man wanted on charges including kidnapping and attempted homicide after two boys were abducted in Harrisburg was taken into custody without incident on Friday afternoon, Harrisburg City officials said. Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert Thursday morning for two boys who were last seen in Harrisburg. That Amber Alert […]
iheart.com
Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg
>Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say kidnapped two children and their mother early Thursday morning. An Amber Alert had been issued in the search for Kenneth Smiley after the mother of two young boys told police he forcibly took all of them away in her car near 20th and Holly streets. Smiley is the father of one of the children. A witness says she called 9-1-1 when she saw the mother fall out of the car. It was found later with the children alone and unharmed inside.
abc27.com
Lower Allen man sentenced to 3-6 years for domestic violence
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County has been sentenced to a state prison on Oct. 25 for a domestic violence incident that occurred in November of 2021. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, Judge Jessica Brewbaker sentenced 38-year-old David...
abc27.com
Card skimmer found at Middletown convenience store: Police
MIDDLETOWN, pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating an incident where a card skimmer was discovered at a convenience store in Middletown, Dauphin County. According to police, a card skimmer was located at the 7-Eleven at 12 East Main Street in the borough. Police state that the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct. 14 attached to the countertop card reader.
abc27.com
Two charged in Berks County homicide investigation
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been charged after a homicide investigation in Berks County. According to Reading Police, Andre Davis and Michael Williams were charged in connection to the shooting death of Bruce Sellers on September 11, 2022. Police say Davis was arrested on October 20 and...
Driver spit on elderly man during Dauphin County road rage incident: police
Police are looking for information on a road rage confrontation between two drivers in Lower Paxton Township this week. The two drivers were in the area of South Mountain Road and Allentown Boulevard around 11 a.m. on Oct. 25, police said. One driver, described as being a large-build man, possibly...
abc27.com
York man sentenced to 1-5 years; to pay $80K in restitution for theft, resale operation
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, to charges regarding power tool thefts from across Lancaster County In 2020. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Quentin Burgess was sentenced to one to five years in prison and ordered to pay $83,467.66 in restitution by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Conrad.
Police investigate pickpocket, wallet theft incidents at busy shopping centers
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Someone distracted a victim at TJ Maxx in order to steal their wallet, state police at Selinsgrove say. The pickpocket theft occurred around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the store located at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County. The suspects distracted the victim by asking questions about the merchandise, and then grabbed her wallet without her knowledge. The suspects then used the victim's credit cards to purchase $500 of gift cards at the nearby Target store, police say. In a separate incident, a victim's wallet was stolen at the Selinsgrove Walmart on Oct. 21. Police say the victim had set her wallet down on the pharmacy counter and Tricia Bingaman, 52, of Middleburg, took it. Theft charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
abc27.com
York County man dies after motorcycle crash
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after a motorcycle crash that occurred in West Manchester Township, York County, on Thursday, Oct, 27. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, the coroner was dispatched to the 300 block of N. Main Street in New Salem Borough at 5:08 p.m. after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that had occurred just before 5 p.m.
abc27.com
Elizabethtown Police investigate early morning restaurant fire
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Thursday morning, the Elizabethtown Police Department (EPD) and Elizabethtown Fire Department (EFD) were dispatched to Funk Brewing for a fire. According to the EPD, at around 3:09 a.m. on Oct. 27, the EPD and EFD were dispatched to the rear of 28 S. Market...
Stolen Hellcat Turns Into Two Deaths In Pennsylvania
We’ve heard the argument many times that car theft is really a victimless crime as long as vehicles are insured. However, we know that’s absolutely ridiculous for a number of reasons. A great example comes via an awful incident involving a stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania which went down way back on September 10. The end result was two people lost their lives.
abc27.com
18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover dies
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22, in Hanover Borough, York County, has died, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to borough police and the coroner’s office,...
FOX43.com
Dauphin County police search for 2 suspects accused of spending $10,000 on stolen card
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are working to identify two suspects involved in a theft. According to police, a man and a woman entered a Home Goods at 5100 Jonestown Road and stole the wallet of a female shopper. The two suspects reportedly created a distraction...
Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
abc27.com
Suspected wanted in Dauphin County Turkey Hill armed robbery
HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Highspire Borough Police are looking for the man who robbed a Turkey Hill store at gunpoint. Police say on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. the man entered the Turkey Hill with a gun, forcing the cashier to hand him money. The suspect left on foot,...
Update: Harrisburg children found safe
UPDATE: 10/27/22 9:04 a.m.: Ammon Long and Ezekial Long, the children who were reported missing by state police, have been located and are safe, state police report. The Amber Alert previously issued has been canceled. ___________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. An Amber Alert has been issued by state police for Ammon Long,...
Suspect At-Large Following Armed Robbery At Turkey Hill In Highspire: Police
A man who robbed a Turkey Hill cashier at gunpoint is wanted by the police. The suspect pictured entered the Highspire Turkey Hill located at 686 2nd Street on Tuesday, Oct. 25 around 7 p.m., according to a release by area police the following morning. Upon entering he "displayed a...
Amber Alert issued for missing toddlers
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who were abducted in Dauphin County early Thursday morning. Harrisburg police are looking for Kenneth Smiley, 39, who was last seen with 4-year-old Ezekial Long and 5-year-old Ammon Long around 5 a.m. in Harrisburg, according to state police. Smiley is driving a black Nissan Maxima with a LMJ-5478 license plate. The children may be a special risk of harm or injury, police say. If seen, contact 911.
abc27.com
York County man charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man is facing charges after an incident on Sunday evening. According to Lower Windsor Township Police, Michael Ernst was taken into custody after an alleged incident on the 1st block of East Maple Street in East Prospect Borough. Police say...
Comments / 35