Sen. Paul responds: I will always fight for Kentuckians.

It’s no surprise the Herald-Leader would endorse the candidate who mocked and celebrated the assault that left me gravely injured and was ruled by the courts as a felony, considering they did the exact same thing when they suggested in a column that I somehow deserved to be assaulted. I’m not going to dignify their shameless, victim-blaming behavior with an appearance before their board.

The Herald-Leader has always been untethered from reality. That’s the only explanation for why they could seriously tell their readers to vote for a candidate who wants to defund the police when Lexington’s murder, assault, and theft rates have all surpassed last year’s. With 37 murders already this year in Lexington, the last thing we need to do is defund our police.

I’ve traveled to every corner of the Commonwealth, and everywhere the message I receive from Kentuckians is the same. They’re worried about being able to afford to feed their families and fill their cars up with enough gas. With rampant inflation, paychecks don’t have the same purchasing power, and there’s only one place to lay blame – the Biden Administration and Democrats’ Big Government agenda that has spent us into an economic disaster. A vote for my opponent is a vote for a continued fiscal nightmare.

From day one I’ve always promised to put Kentucky first and fight back against Big Government spending that threatens Kentuckians’ ability to survive, and I hope you’ll reelect me so I can continue fighting for you and your families.

Candidates who are not endorsed by the Herald-Leader are invited to respond in 250 words or less.