Sen. Paul responds: I will always fight for Kentuckians.

By U.S. Sen. Rand Paul
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

It’s no surprise the Herald-Leader would endorse the candidate who mocked and celebrated the assault that left me gravely injured and was ruled by the courts as a felony, considering they did the exact same thing when they suggested in a column that I somehow deserved to be assaulted. I’m not going to dignify their shameless, victim-blaming behavior with an appearance before their board.

The Herald-Leader has always been untethered from reality. That’s the only explanation for why they could seriously tell their readers to vote for a candidate who wants to defund the police when Lexington’s murder, assault, and theft rates have all surpassed last year’s. With 37 murders already this year in Lexington, the last thing we need to do is defund our police.

I’ve traveled to every corner of the Commonwealth, and everywhere the message I receive from Kentuckians is the same. They’re worried about being able to afford to feed their families and fill their cars up with enough gas. With rampant inflation, paychecks don’t have the same purchasing power, and there’s only one place to lay blame – the Biden Administration and Democrats’ Big Government agenda that has spent us into an economic disaster. A vote for my opponent is a vote for a continued fiscal nightmare.

From day one I’ve always promised to put Kentucky first and fight back against Big Government spending that threatens Kentuckians’ ability to survive, and I hope you’ll reelect me so I can continue fighting for you and your families.

Dallas
4d ago

He voted against helping veterans, he voted against infrastructure money (he is now begging for it) he voted against making PAC contributions public knowledge and refused to debate. He’s making general broad base statements without a plan.However he did vote to cut taxes for the extremely wealthy, that’s how he gets his campaign money. Unfortunately many Kentuckians aren’t smart enough to see the real truth.

Oleane Carter
3d ago

To my knowledge all I have seen from Rand Paul is voting to line pockets of higher class by letting middle class workers pay for the high salary raises they continue giving themselves and the lower class programs. Talks cuts in Medicare that seniors worked 50 plus years for and our supplemental insurance sky eye while lower class gets it free. system screwed up. He is one that needs out.

Jimmy BP
3d ago

He will fight for the privileged and confederate members. He's a joke, it's time for new senator's to represent the country.

