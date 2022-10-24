ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Comments / 0

Related
sweetwaternow.com

Rebecca M. Hall (February 16, 1971 – October 23, 2022)

Rebecca M. Hall, 52, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, WY. She was born on February 16, 1971 on the Yakota Airforce Base in Japan, the daughter of David and Patsy Wagstaff. Rebecca attended schools in Ohama, Nebraska and graduated high school...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Make-A-Wish Wyoming Grants Puppy Wish for Rock Springs Boy

ROCK SPRINGS — Nothing gives you that warm, fuzzy feeling quite like a dog, or better yet, a puppy. Scientifically proven to improve our mood, health, and happiness, it’s easy to cuddle up next to our furry friends. Wyatt, from Rock Springs, always wanted a dog of his own, and after a year of medical ups and downs, his wish came true.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

New Sweetwater County CDC Celebrates First Event Friday

GREEN RIVER — The new Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center is inviting everyone to take part in its Trunk-or-Treat event this Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. The CDC parent/teacher organization is working to build community awareness of the new organization and the services it provides. The PTO also wants to offer support and activities for students and staff of both Rock Springs and Green River Centers.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

SCSD No. 1 Candidates Discuss Top Concerns in Forum

ROCK SPRINGS — Four candidates running for two Sweetwater County School District No. 1 trustee positions shared their thoughts about pressing issues and what they hoped to accomplish if elected. Among those running for trustee positions are Cole Wright, Danielle Schumacher, Dana Eddy and Kari Cochran. All candidates mentioned...
sweetwaternow.com

County Receives Update on 2022 Fire Season

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Fire Warden Jim Zimmerman and the local fire chiefs provided an update on the 2022 fire season at the Sweetwater County Commission meeting last week. The Sweetwater County Cooperating Fire Agencies had 94 calls total in 2022. The agencies include Sweetwater County Fire District...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Western Board Passes Revised Campus Gun Control Policy

GREEN RIVER —The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees unanimously passed a revised gun control policy measure that’s designed to address the concerns about too-broad language, which the board had previously expressed. During October’s meeting in Green River, the board approved the revised policy after reviewing it...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

RSJH Students Create Pantry to Help Those in Need

ROCK SPRINGS — A pantry providing snacks, meals, hygiene products, and even household essentials for those in need has been created at the Rock Springs Junior High School. Thanks to the efforts of the RSJH Kindness Committee and Student Council the pantry was created and they have already received a nice donation. Church & Dwight representative Tony Crosby recently delivered toothpaste, baking soda, and laundry detergent to help keep the pantry stocked.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy