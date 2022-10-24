GREEN RIVER — The new Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center is inviting everyone to take part in its Trunk-or-Treat event this Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. The CDC parent/teacher organization is working to build community awareness of the new organization and the services it provides. The PTO also wants to offer support and activities for students and staff of both Rock Springs and Green River Centers.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO