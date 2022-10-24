Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Rebecca M. Hall (February 16, 1971 – October 23, 2022)
Rebecca M. Hall, 52, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, WY. She was born on February 16, 1971 on the Yakota Airforce Base in Japan, the daughter of David and Patsy Wagstaff. Rebecca attended schools in Ohama, Nebraska and graduated high school...
sweetwaternow.com
Make-A-Wish Wyoming Grants Puppy Wish for Rock Springs Boy
ROCK SPRINGS — Nothing gives you that warm, fuzzy feeling quite like a dog, or better yet, a puppy. Scientifically proven to improve our mood, health, and happiness, it’s easy to cuddle up next to our furry friends. Wyatt, from Rock Springs, always wanted a dog of his own, and after a year of medical ups and downs, his wish came true.
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Receives $6.25M in ARPA Funds for Wastewater Treatment Plant
GREEN RIVER — The State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB), made up of the top five elected officials in Wyoming, awarded the City of Green River $6.25 million dollars from a portion of the State’s Federal ARPA funds. The City had requested $7.5 million dollars, the maximum allowed,...
sweetwaternow.com
New Sweetwater County CDC Celebrates First Event Friday
GREEN RIVER — The new Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center is inviting everyone to take part in its Trunk-or-Treat event this Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. The CDC parent/teacher organization is working to build community awareness of the new organization and the services it provides. The PTO also wants to offer support and activities for students and staff of both Rock Springs and Green River Centers.
sweetwaternow.com
SCSD No. 1 Candidates Discuss Top Concerns in Forum
ROCK SPRINGS — Four candidates running for two Sweetwater County School District No. 1 trustee positions shared their thoughts about pressing issues and what they hoped to accomplish if elected. Among those running for trustee positions are Cole Wright, Danielle Schumacher, Dana Eddy and Kari Cochran. All candidates mentioned...
sweetwaternow.com
County Receives Update on 2022 Fire Season
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Fire Warden Jim Zimmerman and the local fire chiefs provided an update on the 2022 fire season at the Sweetwater County Commission meeting last week. The Sweetwater County Cooperating Fire Agencies had 94 calls total in 2022. The agencies include Sweetwater County Fire District...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 28
DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10247, SURETY OR CASH, $1220, Court: RS Municipal Court. Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court.
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs Police Department Provides Safety Tips for Trick-or-Treaters
ROCK SPRINGS — Believe it or not folks, but Halloween is on Monday and with a lot of events scheduled to take place over the weekend, the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) wanted to remind everyone to be safe this Halloween. These safety tips are for parents and children...
sweetwaternow.com
Western Board Passes Revised Campus Gun Control Policy
GREEN RIVER —The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees unanimously passed a revised gun control policy measure that’s designed to address the concerns about too-broad language, which the board had previously expressed. During October’s meeting in Green River, the board approved the revised policy after reviewing it...
sweetwaternow.com
RSJH Students Create Pantry to Help Those in Need
ROCK SPRINGS — A pantry providing snacks, meals, hygiene products, and even household essentials for those in need has been created at the Rock Springs Junior High School. Thanks to the efforts of the RSJH Kindness Committee and Student Council the pantry was created and they have already received a nice donation. Church & Dwight representative Tony Crosby recently delivered toothpaste, baking soda, and laundry detergent to help keep the pantry stocked.
Comments / 0