klkntv.com
Full recovery for Crete fireman burned in wildfire could take over a year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Crete firefighter who was injured battling a wildfire in Lancaster County is expected to make a “full recovery.”. But doctors say that the recovery process could take over a year. Elder is one of three firefighters who were injured while responding to the...
klkntv.com
Thousands of dollars raised for firefighter burned by Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new estimate shared by Crete Fire and Rescue reveals that about 9,000 acres were burned during Sunday’s wildfires, which 24 departments responded to. Officials are also now saying three firefighters were injured in the efforts: the two from Crete that Channel 8 has...
klkntv.com
Nebraska fire investigator determines cause of destructive Lancaster County wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency determined the cause of a wildfire that scorched parts of southwest Lancaster County on Sunday. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said Tuesday that the blaze, which began in Gage County, was ignited accidentally. “The shredder was shredding weeds/grass on the...
klkntv.com
Lane closure at north Lincoln bridge could cause traffic delays for Husker fans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker fans, beware: A lane closure at North Antelope Valley Parkway could cause traffic delays before Saturday’s volleyball and football games. The street will be reduced to two lanes between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street, city officials say. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities crews are...
klkntv.com
Lincoln officials ‘go big’ with new fleet of versatile snowplows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Winter is coming, and Lincoln officials are ready to tackle snowy and icy roads across the city. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliot sang the praises of the city’s new “snowfighting” equipment in a Thursday press release.
klkntv.com
‘He’s doing great’: Crete firefighter recovers after being burned in wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Three firefighters were injured Sunday while batting a wildfire in southwest Lancaster County. Two of those firefighters, one from Crete and another from Southwest Rural Fire, only had minor injuries and have already been released. But one of them, another Crete firefighter, remains in the...
klkntv.com
Portion of MoPac Trail in east Lincoln will close during first week of November
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A portion of the MoPac Trail in east Lincoln will temporarily close for the first week of November. The trail will be closed between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle from Nov. 1st to the 4th for pavement repairs, city officials say. Trail users are advised...
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area.
klin.com
UPDATE: Evacuations Ordered in SW Lincoln and Lancaster County Due to Vegetation Fire
Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency: -EMERGENCY MESSAGE If you are between 54th and 38th Firth to Olive Creek, please Evacuate now to the north and east. Nebraska State Patrol: Troopers are assisting emergency management with evacuations of some areas in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County due to a large fire.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County residents evacuated in fire may return home; all other traffic will be redirected
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Families are now able to return home Monday morning after wildfires raced across southwest Lancaster County on Sunday. All other traffic will be redirected so crews can finish battling the fire. A disaster declaration will be made to request federal and state resources. The Lancaster...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office unveils new armored vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Forfeited assets saved taxpayers from having to pick up the tab for the newest addition to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office fleet. On Friday morning, the sheriff’s office showed off the Lenco Bearcat, an armored vehicle that is replacing the 9-year-old Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle.
klkntv.com
RECALL ALERT: Dipping caramel sold in Omaha could cause ‘serious allergic reaction’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling dipping caramel that was sold in Nebraska and two neighboring states. The recall was issued on Thursday after the product was found to contain wheat, which was not declared on the product label. People with an allergy or severe...
klkntv.com
Evacuation center set up for people affected by Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An evacuation center is now set up for people who are affected by the wildfires in southwest Lancaster County. The Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management Agency says the evacuation center is at Lincoln Southwest High School at 7001 S. 14th St. The American Red Cross is at...
klkntv.com
Roca Berry Farm evacuated Sunday afternoon due to wildfire
ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — Roca Berry Farm evacuated Sunday afternoon around 3:00 as a precaution due to the wildfires in Lancaster County. The fire did not damage the farm, but high winds took down a couple of tree branches. Roca Berry staff would like to thank the first responders...
UPDATE: SW Lancaster County fire 'under control' but avoid area
Due to a fire threat in Lancaster County, evacuations are in order for Southwest Lancaster County. More details to come.
klkntv.com
Douglas County sheriff investigating Omaha middle school shooting threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received information on Thursday that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. The sheriff’s office is actively investigating the threat to identify who is responsible. Anyone caught making terroristic threats of school shootings...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County inmate found dead after one day in jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lancaster County inmate was found dead in his cell one day after being jailed. John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, officials said in a press release. Staff administered lifesaving measures until first...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s purple streetlights are about to be replaced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – What’s with those purple streetlights in Lincoln, and what is the city doing to fix them?. It’s an issue that many Lincoln residents and visitors have had questions about for over a year now. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Transportation and Utilities Director...
Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains
(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
klkntv.com
Authorities fear Midwest beef thefts, if not stopped, could mean higher prices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The beef theft ring that the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helped uncover over the past few months has resulted in a $9 million loss. Sheriff Terry Wagner said Wednesday that authorities still haven’t identified all the victims, but he believes that thefts like these could affect local meat prices.
