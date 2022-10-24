ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lane closure at north Lincoln bridge could cause traffic delays for Husker fans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker fans, beware: A lane closure at North Antelope Valley Parkway could cause traffic delays before Saturday’s volleyball and football games. The street will be reduced to two lanes between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street, city officials say. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities crews are...
Lincoln officials ‘go big’ with new fleet of versatile snowplows

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Winter is coming, and Lincoln officials are ready to tackle snowy and icy roads across the city. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliot sang the praises of the city’s new “snowfighting” equipment in a Thursday press release.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office unveils new armored vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Forfeited assets saved taxpayers from having to pick up the tab for the newest addition to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office fleet. On Friday morning, the sheriff’s office showed off the Lenco Bearcat, an armored vehicle that is replacing the 9-year-old Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle.
Roca Berry Farm evacuated Sunday afternoon due to wildfire

ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — Roca Berry Farm evacuated Sunday afternoon around 3:00 as a precaution due to the wildfires in Lancaster County. The fire did not damage the farm, but high winds took down a couple of tree branches. Roca Berry staff would like to thank the first responders...
Douglas County sheriff investigating Omaha middle school shooting threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received information on Thursday that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. The sheriff’s office is actively investigating the threat to identify who is responsible. Anyone caught making terroristic threats of school shootings...
Lancaster County inmate found dead after one day in jail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lancaster County inmate was found dead in his cell one day after being jailed. John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, officials said in a press release. Staff administered lifesaving measures until first...
Lincoln’s purple streetlights are about to be replaced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – What’s with those purple streetlights in Lincoln, and what is the city doing to fix them?. It’s an issue that many Lincoln residents and visitors have had questions about for over a year now. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Transportation and Utilities Director...
Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains

(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
