Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Colleagues, family remember fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai at funeral

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fellow officers and family members shared their memories of Truong Thai during the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer's funeral on Friday. Friday's procession began at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. Dozens of law enforcement officers helped escort Thai's casket down the Las Vegas Strip and through the southeast valley before arriving at Central Church in Henderson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Angels of Las Vegas to host three 'Stuff The Truck' weekend food drives

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit is looking to help those in need during multiple food drives taking place through November. Las Vegas-based charity Angels of Las Vegas will be hosting their first annual 'Stuff The Truck' event starting the weekend of Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate gunshots in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating gunshots heard in the southwest valley. Officers reported to the 4000 block of Arville Street near W. Flamingo Road and W. Twain Avenue around 11 p.m. No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Rise in domestic violence cases in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is facing a domestic violence epidemic. SafeNest CEO, Liz Orthenburger, says in the last three weeks her nonprofit has noticed a slight downturn in calls for help, but an uptick in homicides. “Domestic violence is happening in the same proportions as it was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

SpaceX rocket launch spotted over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you saw a strange object hurtling across the sky over Las Vegas on Thursday, you're not alone. The item was actually a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. After launch, the rocket headed southeast, meaning the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Blood drive to be hosted at Shark Reef in Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The American Red Cross of Nevada is joining the Shark Reef in Mandalay Bay for a blood drive. Don't worry; the sharks won't be close by. The blood drive will be on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive free parking and a ticket to the aquarium, valid until Dec. 16, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Woman stabbed to death in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide reported in the south Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. At about 2:34 a.m., officers responded to the 10100 block of June Flower Drive, located just off Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, after reports of someone being injured, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

DMV office in Henderson back online following internet issues

Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE: As of 10:30 a.m. this morning, the office is back online. Customers who had appointments earlier today should return to the office and complete their transactions. ORIGINAL STORY: A local DMV office will not be able to process transactions due to an internet issue.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Wellness Wednesday: Excessive cell phone use

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Wellness Wednesday. Pain Specialist Robert Odell from the Neuropathy and Pain Centers of Las Vegas joins us with more on the health risks that come with excessive cellphone usage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One October officer retires, loses home in Hurricane Ian

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When LVMPD K9 officer David Newton responded to Mandalay Bay on October 1st, 2017, his every move was recorded by his body camera. “You guys need to leave; we’ve got a shooter!” you can hear him tell casino guests. For more than an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Upcoming webinar to discuss Alzheimer's disease among woman

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, and a special webinar will be taking place to talk about the disease's impact on women. Journalist Joan Lunden will moderate the event, called "You and Your Brain," joined by leading experts and people touched by Alzheimer's. They will discuss...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

71-year-old dead after hit and run in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 71-year-old woman died after a collision in the south valley. Police reported to the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane around 3 p.m on Thursday. A blue 2004 Toyota Matrix collided with a green 2002 Nissan X-Terra at a traffic light....
LAS VEGAS, NV

