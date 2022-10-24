Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
news3lv.com
The Mob Museum hosts free outdoor community celebration for Nevada Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum is providing free access to learn more about the valley's history on Nevada Day. Bring the family to a free community celebration at the new Event Plaza on Friday, October 28 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to indulge...
news3lv.com
Flags in Nevada ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Flags at Nevada state buildings have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Friday in observance of the funeral for Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued the order, which will take effect from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Oct. 28.
news3lv.com
Colleagues, family remember fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai at funeral
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fellow officers and family members shared their memories of Truong Thai during the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer's funeral on Friday. Friday's procession began at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. Dozens of law enforcement officers helped escort Thai's casket down the Las Vegas Strip and through the southeast valley before arriving at Central Church in Henderson.
news3lv.com
Man pleads guilty to $4.2 million fraud over Las Vegas 'Magic Mike' show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Rhode Island man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme that defrauded $4.2 million out of people looking to invest in a "Magic Mike" show in Las Vegas. John Santilli Jr. pleaded on Thursday to a count of securities fraud and a...
news3lv.com
Angels of Las Vegas to host three 'Stuff The Truck' weekend food drives
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit is looking to help those in need during multiple food drives taking place through November. Las Vegas-based charity Angels of Las Vegas will be hosting their first annual 'Stuff The Truck' event starting the weekend of Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th.
news3lv.com
Police investigate gunshots in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating gunshots heard in the southwest valley. Officers reported to the 4000 block of Arville Street near W. Flamingo Road and W. Twain Avenue around 11 p.m. No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.
news3lv.com
Rise in domestic violence cases in the valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is facing a domestic violence epidemic. SafeNest CEO, Liz Orthenburger, says in the last three weeks her nonprofit has noticed a slight downturn in calls for help, but an uptick in homicides. “Domestic violence is happening in the same proportions as it was...
news3lv.com
SpaceX rocket launch spotted over Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you saw a strange object hurtling across the sky over Las Vegas on Thursday, you're not alone. The item was actually a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. After launch, the rocket headed southeast, meaning the...
news3lv.com
Blood drive to be hosted at Shark Reef in Mandalay Bay
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The American Red Cross of Nevada is joining the Shark Reef in Mandalay Bay for a blood drive. Don't worry; the sharks won't be close by. The blood drive will be on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive free parking and a ticket to the aquarium, valid until Dec. 16, 2022.
news3lv.com
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
news3lv.com
DW Bistro celebrates 12 years in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — DW Bistro is celebrating 12 years in Las Vegas with the launch of a new dinner menu. Joining us now with more is owner Bryce Krausman and chef Dalton Wilson.
news3lv.com
Woman stabbed to death in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide reported in the south Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. At about 2:34 a.m., officers responded to the 10100 block of June Flower Drive, located just off Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, after reports of someone being injured, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
DMV office in Henderson back online following internet issues
Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE: As of 10:30 a.m. this morning, the office is back online. Customers who had appointments earlier today should return to the office and complete their transactions. ORIGINAL STORY: A local DMV office will not be able to process transactions due to an internet issue.
news3lv.com
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
news3lv.com
Wellness Wednesday: Excessive cell phone use
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Wellness Wednesday. Pain Specialist Robert Odell from the Neuropathy and Pain Centers of Las Vegas joins us with more on the health risks that come with excessive cellphone usage.
news3lv.com
One October officer retires, loses home in Hurricane Ian
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When LVMPD K9 officer David Newton responded to Mandalay Bay on October 1st, 2017, his every move was recorded by his body camera. “You guys need to leave; we’ve got a shooter!” you can hear him tell casino guests. For more than an...
news3lv.com
'An angel was there and helped me': Rancho HS employee speaks out after brutal attack
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Rancho High School staff member is still recovering after a brutal attack outside a school building Monday night. After a terrifying incident, he wants to make sure no one experiences the scary attack he did. News 3 asked Edwin Duarte if he thought he...
news3lv.com
Upcoming webinar to discuss Alzheimer's disease among woman
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, and a special webinar will be taking place to talk about the disease's impact on women. Journalist Joan Lunden will moderate the event, called "You and Your Brain," joined by leading experts and people touched by Alzheimer's. They will discuss...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Las Vegas police detective accused of grabbing girlfriend by neck, ankle
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused a Las Vegas police detective of grabbing her by the neck and ankle during an argument earlier this month, according to an arrest report. Michael Lyons, 33, was booked on Oct. 20 on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping and coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, LVMPD had said.
news3lv.com
71-year-old dead after hit and run in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 71-year-old woman died after a collision in the south valley. Police reported to the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane around 3 p.m on Thursday. A blue 2004 Toyota Matrix collided with a green 2002 Nissan X-Terra at a traffic light....
Comments / 0