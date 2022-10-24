ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State announces kickoff time for Northwestern

By Kristine Varkony
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ckeny_0ikdoOJg00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University announced Monday that their Nov. 5 football game at Northwestern University will kick off at noon.

Before the Buckeyes face the Wildcats in Evanston, Ill., Ryan Day and team will travel to Penn State this weekend to face James Franklin’s 6-1 Nittany Lions.

Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet

No. 2 Ohio State had a dominating 54-10 win over Iowa this past Saturday at home after their bye week. Northwestern fell to Maryland 31-24 adding to the loss column on their 1-6 record.

The last time the Buckeyes and Wildcats faced each other in football ​was for the 2020 Big Ten Championship which Ohio State won 22-10. OSU has not lost to Northwestern since 2004.

The trip to Ryan Field will be the Buckeyes’ fifth noon kickoff of the season and third one in a row. The first was against Arkansas State, the second against Iowa, the third and fourth will be against Penn State and Michigan, respectively.

Just two Buckeye games on the schedule currently have no announced kickoff times: Nov. 12 vs. Indiana, and Nov. 19 at. Maryland.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Things to know about Ohio State’s game at Penn State

The video above is Ryan Day’s full press conference from this week as Ohio State prepares for its game against Penn State. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After showing what it could do against a scary defense, second-ranked Ohio State is back at it again Saturday, facing 10th-ranked Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania, at noon. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

See Ohio State’s full schedule for 2023 football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s full football schedule for the 2023 season has been released. The Big Ten released its conference schedule, which includes nine Ohio State games, on Wednesday afternoon. Those games will be played in addition to three previously announced nonconference games, including Sept. 23 at Notre Dame on NBC4. Here is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season

Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State-Michigan blood drive kicks off Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The second-greatest Ohio State-Michigan rivalry returns Wednesday — and the Buckeyes are out for blood. The annual blood drive competition between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan begins Wednesday and runs through Nov. 23, including at the Schottenstein Center. The university, in partnership with blood donation organization Versiti, will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football vs. Penn State: Three bold predictions

The Ohio State football team takes its undefeated record to Happy Valley to play the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon. Here are three predictions. The Ohio State football team is about to play its most challenging game of the season. The Buckeyes travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State for the Big Noon Kickoff on Fox. This is Ohio State’s first real road test of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit explains which team should be ranked No. 1

Kirk Herbstreit understands that there are different metrics for how to measure the best teams in the country. During a recent segment on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” Herbstreit and Kevin Negandhi discussed that in terms of strength of record, Tennessee is No. 1, Clemson is No. 2 and TCU is No. 3. However, in the AP Top 25 poll, Georgia is No. 1, Ohio State is No. 2 and Tennessee is No. 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville teacher resigns after concerning video

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) -- A high school teacher and athletic coach has resigned after the release of a video of him talking online with a female claiming to be underage. https://nbc4i.co/3DJ28GE. Westerville teacher resigns after concerning video. WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) -- A high school teacher and athletic coach has resigned...
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Wednesday night are worth an estimated $700 million, one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, and 56. The Powerball number was 24 and the Power Play was 2X. The cash option for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s the trick-or-treat forecast for Columbus and central Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trick-or-treaters will need to include the umbrella or rain gear with their costume in central Ohio this Halloween. This should come as no surprise, since Halloween weather has trended wet in recent years. The rain should be light off-and-on showers. A low-pressure system will be moving north through the Mississippi and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg continues hiring push amid bus driver shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg City Schools is trying to recoup its bus driver supply after a shortage has left some students to learn remotely. https://nbc4i.co/3sJpHc1. Reynoldsburg continues hiring push amid bus driver …. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg City Schools is trying to recoup its bus driver supply...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school buses to don bigger, brighter ‘STOP’ decals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio motorists will soon be able to see school buses more clearly. The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that every school bus in the state will receive highly reflective “STOP” decals to make buses more visible and safer for the approximately 1.6 million students who ride in them. OSHP partnered with […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus named one of hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors.  Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus leaders urge passing of Issue 14

Mikey Day of ‘Saturday Night Live’ reveals origin …. Cast member Mikey Day recently reflected on one of the show's more memorable Halloween sketches -- "David S. Pumpkins." Day also chatted about what to expect from this week's host and musical guest, Jack Harlow. Meager savings account interest.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy