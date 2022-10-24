Read full article on original website
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
17 killed in 2022 as result of UTV/ATV crashes, DNR urges seatbelt and helmet use
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Seventeen people in Wisconsin have died this year due to ATV and UTV crashes. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces is urging riders and operators to wear helmets and seatbelts. “ATVs are popular for work and recreational purposes such as trail riding and hunting,” said Major...
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
Kayak & roof rack come loose on Wisconsin man’s vehicle, causes deadly crash in UP
SENEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One man died after his vehicle was struck by items that came loose from an oncoming vehicle on M-28 on Sunday. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Manistique Post responded to a vehicle crash near mile marker 203 on M-28 in Seney Township at approximately 1 p.m. on October 23.
Texas, Wisconsin both mourn an officer killed in the line of duty
CARROLLTON, Texas (WBAY) - Two cities -- one in Texas, the other in Northeast Wisconsin -- are mourning a fallen police officer. Steve Nothem, who was originally from Kiel and was on the Grand Chute police force, was laid to rest Thursday just outside of Dallas. Officer Nothem came to...
Wisconsin State Trooper saves injured eagle from traffic
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol showed off their keen eyesight and kindness by spotting and helping an injured eagle get to safety. The trooper, who was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County, noticed an eagle with some sort of wing injury on the shoulder of the road.
Almost 354K Wisconsinites have voted early, more than 7,100 in Marathon Co.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Almost 14-million people across 44 states have already voted, according to Edison Research and Catalist. In Wisconsin, as of Thursday morning, that number is 353,929. 288,851 by mail. 65,078 since in person started Tuesday. In Marathon County, 6,082 people have sent in their ballots with another...
Aurora man extradited from Wisconsin on charges of murdering mother
An Aurora man has been extradited from Wisconsin on charges of murdering his mother earlier this year. A Kane County judge set bail at $2 million for Abel Quinones-Herstad, 20, who faces two counts of first-degree murder.
DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During trick-or-treating hours, officers will be making their own stops at the homes of registered sex offenders. These annual check-ins are led by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, in partnership with local law enforcement, to make sure offenders are following the rules to protect children on Halloween.
Girl Scouts are closing Door County, Kaukauna campsites, Green Bay office
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are closing campsites and offices across Wisconsin, including in our corner of the state. The reason? Fewer and fewer girls are participating in the scouting program each year. The Girl Scouts will be closing three camps in...
Meat crime ring in Wisconsin? Theft of frozen beef uncovers Multimillion-dollar theft ring
(WFRV) – An investigation revealed that a total of $9 million worth of meat was stolen across six Midwest states as a ‘highly sophisticated Organized Criminal Enterprise’ targeted meat packaging plants. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation started on June 27 after multiple semi-trailers...
Trick or Treat times in Central and Northern Wisconsin for 2022.
Below are the official trick-or-treating times for towns and cities in Central/ Northern Wisconsin for this year’s Halloween! Have fun and be safe!. Abbotsford, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. Almond, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m. Amherst , Oct. 30, 3-6 p.m. Antigo, Oct. 29, 4-6:30 p.m. Athens, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
WisDOT: Arlington Wholesale dealer loses license after fraudulent sales
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) took away the license for an Arlington wholesale vehicle dealer who was tampering with sales and committing title and odometer fraud. New Status Autos LLC lost their license when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles determined the...
Seven Arrested in Wisconsin From Ages 28-67 Massive Drug Bust
Seven people ranging in ages of 67 to 28, were arrested in Wisconsin for a massive drug bust! WeAreGreenBay. Law enforcement in Hansen, Wisconsin (Mmmbop!) executed five search warrants that led to a large sized bust. Guns, drugs, old people... What did this ragtag group of naughty folks have in...
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
Gun safety program goes statewide to reduce military, veteran suicide deaths
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Suicide rates among active-duty military members are currently at their highest level since record-keeping began after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In an effort to save lives, people in crisis now have a new program to turn to for help. The program is called “Live Today,...
DNR: Check conifer trees for severe root disease
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released earlier this month information alerting the public to risk of severe root disease in conifer trees. According to the release, the public is asked to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion...
New report says risk to State of Wisconsin from approving Kenosha casino significantly reduced
News Release Wisconsin Legislature - Kenosha Delegation Report highlights Walker-approved compact change eliminates Potawatomi ability to claw back earlier payments and requires tribe to prove future revenue losses Wisconsin’s potential liability to the Forest County Potawatomi Community ...
Captured: Wisconsin's Most Wanted Corvon Jones
Corvon Jones was captured Tuesday morning, Oct. 25. U.S. Marshals credited that arrest to information that came through their tipline after FOX6's profile of Jones in June.
