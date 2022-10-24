JACKSON, Wyo. — Fall has arrived in Jackson and the chefs at Provisions Dining Group have Thanksgiving meal planning top of mind. With the usual hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Chefs Clark Myers and Chas Baki know everyone is busy. To minimize time spent grocery shopping, cooking and baking, they’re offering a limited-time Thanksgiving Pick Up Menu. Whether you’re local or visiting Jackson Hole for the holidays, they have you covered when it comes to Thanksgiving meals.

