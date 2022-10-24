Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckrail.com
Hwy 89/Elk Refuge pathway set to close Tuesday, Nov. 1
JACKSON, Wyo. — The seasonal closure of the North Highway 89 multi-use pathway between the Town of Jackson and Grand Teton National Park will go into effect Tuesday, Nov. 1. The five-mile segment of the pathway stretching between Flat Creek and the Gros Ventre River is subject to an annual closure from Nov. 1 to April 30 in order to reduce impacts to migrating elk and other wildlife that winter on the National Elk Refuge.
buckrail.com
Several alerts in effect on Teton Pass
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has alerted travelers that no trailer traffic and a weight limit of 60,000 GVW is in effect over Teton Pass between Jackson and the Idaho State line from milepost 7 to 17. WYDOT also issued chain law level 1 into effect.
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Weather Oct 26-Nov 1, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter conditions arrived last weekend and have continued into the middle part of this week with several rounds of accumulating snow. Areas above 9,000 feet in the Tetons have received 21-26 inches of snow since last weekend. A break in the pattern will occur late this week, followed by a more active pattern with snow chances next week.
buckrail.com
Heads up! Siren testing at Teton Pines Fire Station today
WILSON, Wyo. — Teton County Emergency Management will be conducting short tests of the Teton Pines Fire Station (Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Station 6) outdoor warning siren this afternoon, Wednesday, Oct. 26. Emergency management watrns that there will be short blasts of sound from the siren, but it is only...
buckrail.com
U.S. 26 closed from Moose to Moran
JACKSON Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has alerted travelers that U.S. Highway 26 from Moose to Moran is closed in both directions due to a crash and winter conditions. The estimated time of the road opening is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and can delay...
buckrail.com
Winter driving advice in Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — The first significant snow is falling on the Tetons and with it comes dangerous driving conditions. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has offered these tips for driving in winter conditions. First and foremost, plan ahead. There are few instances more stressful than driving through a blizzard...
buckrail.com
Open House Saturday, 10/29 at 475 S Millward St.
JACKSON, Wyo. — This mid-century residence was home to the valley’s milkman for more than six decades. Following a remodel in 2017, this Town of Jackson gem retained much of its original character but now boasts stained white-oak flooring, sleek modern baths, and cosmetic and systemic upgrades throughout. The McPeak Group will be hosting an open house Saturday, October 29 at 475 S Millward St, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
buckrail.com
Avoid frozen pipes this winter
JACKSON Wyo. — It’s that time of year again, and the Town of Jackson is reminding homeowners to prepare for winter before the freezing temperatures set in. The Town of Jackson Municipal Code 13.04.160 requires all water users to keep service pipes protected from frost at their own expense.
buckrail.com
Sotheby’s Teton Valley Q3 real estate report
DRIGGS, Idaho — Sotheby’s quarter three real estate market report is out and although the 2021 summer was record breaking, the Teton Valley real estate market has kept a relative pace this year despite increasing inventory and rising mortgage rates. Year-to-date transactions on the “quiet side of the...
buckrail.com
Local filmmakers debut women’s ski movie
JACKSON, Wyo. — Nexus, a feature-length ski film, premieres in Jackson tonight, Thursday, Oct. 27, at The Center Theater. Featuring women in front of and behind the camera, Nexus isn’t the first female ski flick, but as a high-budget movie directed and produced by an all-women team, it’s “the film we all wished we had growing up,” Director and Executive Producer Shannon Corsi said.
buckrail.com
Snake River Fund welcomes new executive director
WILSON, Wyo. — Snake River Fund’s Board of Directors are pleased to welcome Orion Hatch into his new role as the organization’s executive director. Hatch has worked as programs director for the Snake River Fund since 2020 and brings a passion for river recreation and conservation to his new position.
buckrail.com
JH Chamber announces 57th annual award winners
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce’s 57th Annual Chamber Awards were given out last Friday night at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar to a selection of outstanding local businesses and individuals. Awards presented include the following: 2022 Small Business of the Year went to Creekside...
buckrail.com
Plan your holiday party with Fine Dining Restaurant Group
JACKSON, Wyo. — Snow showers, sweaters, and shorter days. Winter is certainly here, which means the holidays are right around the corner. Building from the positive feedback of previous holiday offerings, Fine Dining Restaurant Group is fully equipped and ready to make holiday dreams come true, whether these visions include a cozy dinner at home, a meal out with friends and family, or an experience somewhere in between.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Old Bill’s 2022 award ceremony
JACKSON, Wyo. — Yesterday, the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole hosted its Annual Awards Party at Center for the Arts where they announced that Old Bill’s Fun Run 2022 raised a total of $19,957,301 in support of local nonprofits in the valley. Over the last twenty-six years, Old...
buckrail.com
Thanksgiving Meal and Pies for Pick Up
JACKSON, Wyo. — Fall has arrived in Jackson and the chefs at Provisions Dining Group have Thanksgiving meal planning top of mind. With the usual hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Chefs Clark Myers and Chas Baki know everyone is busy. To minimize time spent grocery shopping, cooking and baking, they’re offering a limited-time Thanksgiving Pick Up Menu. Whether you’re local or visiting Jackson Hole for the holidays, they have you covered when it comes to Thanksgiving meals.
buckrail.com
Public comment period open for new Library use policy
JACKSON, Wyo. — At October’s regular Teton County Library Board meeting, Library Director Kip Roberson presented the board with a new Library Use Policy, designed by staff to replace the current Library Behavior Policy that has been in place since 2012. The proposed policy is open for public...
buckrail.com
Driggs sued for dumping ammonia, officials say, “We’ve known this is coming”
DRIGGS Idaho. — The City of Driggs has been sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for their Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) being out of compliance with its National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPEDS) permit. Driggs was not alone in the state of Idaho in regards to water pollution,...
buckrail.com
Old Bill’s celebrates banner year
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Community Foundation of Jackson Hole announced that Old Bill’s Fun Run 2022 raised a total of $19,957,301 in support of local nonprofits, an increase of 1.2% over last year. This effort represents over 24,000 gifts from 4,193 donors. The Match Pool, created with gifts from Mr. and Mrs. Old Bill, CoChallengers and Friends totaled $5,005,979, while participating organizations received $14,951,322 in gifts designated specifically for them. Over the last twenty-six years, Old Bill’s has provided a grand total of $228,714,344 to nonprofits in Teton County.
buckrail.com
One22 Resource Center completes successful financial empowerment series
JACKSON, Wyo. — With financial education bringing a much-needed tool to households of varying sizes and budgets, One22 Resource Center is thrilled to have recently completed its October financial empowerment series. Eight households completed the entire series. Through this program, participants boosted their individual and families’ ability to budget...
Comments / 0