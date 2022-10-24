GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 71-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday morning in Junction City when he was pinned between the power unit and another semi trailer. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his Peterbilt Truck when it started rolling forward. He attempted to get back inside of the truck and was pinned in-between his truck and another semi trailer. Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO