Penn State men’s soccer (5-5-4, 2-2-3 Big Ten) fell to Rutgers (8-3-5, 4-2-2 Big Ten ) 2-1 Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field at its last home game of the season. Rutgers took the early lead with a goal in the 26th minute by Matthew Acosta, his first of the season. Ian Abbey followed with a shot that flew through the hands of Kris Shakes in the 40th minute. Penn State then cut the deficit in half with a goal from Peter Mangione in the 65th minute, but that would be all it would get.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO