Onward State
Pat Kraft: Big Ten Football Schedule Will Be ‘Addressed’ Moving Forward
Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft is unhappy with Penn State’s 2023 football schedule. The Nittany Lions’ 2023 schedule was released Wednesday, alongside their other Big Ten counterparts. As part of the announcement, it was revealed that Penn State will begin its conference slate on the road yet again.
Onward State
What The World Looked Like The Last Time Fans Watched Penn State-Ohio State In Beaver Stadium
With Ohio State appearing on Penn State’s schedule each year, it can be hard to imagine that it has actually been four years since the last time Penn State and Ohio State played in Beaver Stadium with a crowd watching them. That date was September 29, 2018. When COVID-19...
Onward State
Penn State Football’s Midseason Report Card
Penn State’s season is just over halfway through, and the Nittany Lions find themselves at 6-1 heading into their crucial matchup against No. 2 Ohio State at Beaver Stadium this weekend. James Franklin’s squad got off to a hot start, taking down Purdue and Auburn in its first two...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Freshmen Proving Crucial Through Big Ten Play
No. 11 Penn State women’s volleyball is out to make a name for itself this 2022 season. Not only does the team have a number of new players and transfers, but it’s head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s first year at the helm. The team started off 12-0, being...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer Suffers Tough 2-1 Loss To Rutgers
Penn State men’s soccer (5-5-4, 2-2-3 Big Ten) fell to Rutgers (8-3-5, 4-2-2 Big Ten ) 2-1 Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field at its last home game of the season. Rutgers took the early lead with a goal in the 26th minute by Matthew Acosta, his first of the season. Ian Abbey followed with a shot that flew through the hands of Kris Shakes in the 40th minute. Penn State then cut the deficit in half with a goal from Peter Mangione in the 65th minute, but that would be all it would get.
Onward State
Six Penn State Women’s Soccer Players Earn All-Big Ten Honors
The awards keep rolling in for Penn State women’s soccer. Ally Schlegel, Penelope Hocking, and Mieke Schiemann were each named to All-Big Ten teams, while Kaitlyn MacBean and Amelia White found themselves on the All-Freshman Team. Jill Jennings picked up the All-Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Schlegel is no stranger...
Onward State
No. 11 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Suffers Upset To Illinois
No. 11 Penn State women’s volleyball (17-5, Big Ten 6-5) suffered an upset to Illinois (10-11, Big Ten 5-6) in four sets (25-19, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23) Wednesday night. In the second meeting between the teams this season, Penn State had a .220 hitting percentage as a team. Even with 52 kills, it wasn’t enough for the Nittany Lions to find success in Urbana-Champaign.
Onward State
Big Ten Releases Penn State Football’s Full 2023 Schedule
Another Big Ten schedule release, which means it’ll be another season where Penn State will open its Big Ten schedule on the road. The Big Ten released Penn State’s full 2023 season schedule, which includes a season-opening match against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 2. One week after taking on Delaware at home the following week on September 9, the Nittany Lions will travel to Illinois to open its conference slate on the road for the 13th time out of the last 14 seasons.
Onward State
News & Notes From Penn State Hoops’ Media Day
We’re 12 days away from Penn State men’s basketball season, folks. The team hosted its official media day ahead of head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s second season at the helm on Tuesday. With eight new faces, including five true freshmen, excitement is brewing for Shrewsberry and Co. as they tip off their season on November 7 with a matchup against Winthrop.
Onward State
[Photo Story] Micah Shrewsberry Hosts His Second Annual ‘Shrews Slamma Jamma’
Students surrounded the East Halls basketball courts Wednesday night to hang out and compete against the Penn State men’s basketball team at the second annual “Shrews Slamma Jamma.”. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry held two competitions for the students to play with the men’s basketball team, which featured two...
Onward State
Beaver Stadium To Implement New Security Measures Ahead Of Ohio State Game
New security protocols and procedures will go into effect in Beaver Stadium ahead of this Saturday’s matchup with Ohio State, Penn State Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon. “Safety is a primary concern at all Penn State Athletics events,” Penn State Athletics wrote in a statement Wednesday. “We are aware of...
Onward State
State College Couple Brings Sunset Slush To Happy Valley
Lee Ann and Turtle Patterson have been familiar with the small business industry for a long time. Whether it was Turtle’s family restaurant that he would bus tables for as a four-year-old or Lee Ann’s father’s unique watermarking company, the duo knows a thing or two about running a family business.
Onward State
Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro To Speak At Penn State November 2
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro will speak at Penn State on Wednesday, November 2. The two-hour event, “Rally in the Valley,” will begin at 5:45 p.m. on Old Main Lawn. Shapiro is the Democratic candidate running against Republican Doug Mastriano for Pennsylvania governor. Mastriano will speak in State...
Onward State
New Dispensary to Open In State College with Penn State Research Partnership
PA Options for Wellness (“PA Options for Wellness”, DBA “Vytal Options” or the “Company”), a leading provider of medical cannabis products in the Pennsylvania medical cannabis market, announced today the opening of two new medical marijuana dispensaries, bringing their retail footprint to a total of six locations throughout Pennsylvania.
Onward State
Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano Coming To State College November 1
With election day less than two weeks away, Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and his wife, Rebbie, will make a stop in Happy Valley for a rally at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1. Mastriano, a retired military colonel, has served in the state senate since 2019. He is the...
Onward State
You Spin Me Round: Fez Records Opens Near Downtown Bellefonte
Fez Records opened up near downtown Bellefonte earlier this month on October 1. Owned by Michael Fester, the shop buys and sells a variety of old and new records, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Fester moved to Pennsylvania a little over a year ago. Before moving to...
Onward State
State College’s ‘Trunk Or Treat’ Events To Begin October 27
It’s spooky season, folks. A trio of “Trunk or Treat” events are coming to State College in the days leading up to Halloween. Read on to find out where to take your kids to get their sugar fix this year. Community Trunk Or Treat At Juniper Village.
