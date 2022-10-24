ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Pat Kraft: Big Ten Football Schedule Will Be ‘Addressed’ Moving Forward

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft is unhappy with Penn State’s 2023 football schedule. The Nittany Lions’ 2023 schedule was released Wednesday, alongside their other Big Ten counterparts. As part of the announcement, it was revealed that Penn State will begin its conference slate on the road yet again.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Football’s Midseason Report Card

Penn State’s season is just over halfway through, and the Nittany Lions find themselves at 6-1 heading into their crucial matchup against No. 2 Ohio State at Beaver Stadium this weekend. James Franklin’s squad got off to a hot start, taking down Purdue and Auburn in its first two...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Soccer Suffers Tough 2-1 Loss To Rutgers

Penn State men’s soccer (5-5-4, 2-2-3 Big Ten) fell to Rutgers (8-3-5, 4-2-2 Big Ten ) 2-1 Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field at its last home game of the season. Rutgers took the early lead with a goal in the 26th minute by Matthew Acosta, his first of the season. Ian Abbey followed with a shot that flew through the hands of Kris Shakes in the 40th minute. Penn State then cut the deficit in half with a goal from Peter Mangione in the 65th minute, but that would be all it would get.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Six Penn State Women’s Soccer Players Earn All-Big Ten Honors

The awards keep rolling in for Penn State women’s soccer. Ally Schlegel, Penelope Hocking, and Mieke Schiemann were each named to All-Big Ten teams, while Kaitlyn MacBean and Amelia White found themselves on the All-Freshman Team. Jill Jennings picked up the All-Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Schlegel is no stranger...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 11 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Suffers Upset To Illinois

No. 11 Penn State women’s volleyball (17-5, Big Ten 6-5) suffered an upset to Illinois (10-11, Big Ten 5-6) in four sets (25-19, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23) Wednesday night. In the second meeting between the teams this season, Penn State had a .220 hitting percentage as a team. Even with 52 kills, it wasn’t enough for the Nittany Lions to find success in Urbana-Champaign.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Big Ten Releases Penn State Football’s Full 2023 Schedule

Another Big Ten schedule release, which means it’ll be another season where Penn State will open its Big Ten schedule on the road. The Big Ten released Penn State’s full 2023 season schedule, which includes a season-opening match against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 2. One week after taking on Delaware at home the following week on September 9, the Nittany Lions will travel to Illinois to open its conference slate on the road for the 13th time out of the last 14 seasons.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

News & Notes From Penn State Hoops’ Media Day

We’re 12 days away from Penn State men’s basketball season, folks. The team hosted its official media day ahead of head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s second season at the helm on Tuesday. With eight new faces, including five true freshmen, excitement is brewing for Shrewsberry and Co. as they tip off their season on November 7 with a matchup against Winthrop.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

[Photo Story] Micah Shrewsberry Hosts His Second Annual ‘Shrews Slamma Jamma’

Students surrounded the East Halls basketball courts Wednesday night to hang out and compete against the Penn State men’s basketball team at the second annual “Shrews Slamma Jamma.”. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry held two competitions for the students to play with the men’s basketball team, which featured two...
Onward State

Beaver Stadium To Implement New Security Measures Ahead Of Ohio State Game

New security protocols and procedures will go into effect in Beaver Stadium ahead of this Saturday’s matchup with Ohio State, Penn State Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon. “Safety is a primary concern at all Penn State Athletics events,” Penn State Athletics wrote in a statement Wednesday. “We are aware of...
Onward State

State College Couple Brings Sunset Slush To Happy Valley

Lee Ann and Turtle Patterson have been familiar with the small business industry for a long time. Whether it was Turtle’s family restaurant that he would bus tables for as a four-year-old or Lee Ann’s father’s unique watermarking company, the duo knows a thing or two about running a family business.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

New Dispensary to Open In State College with Penn State Research Partnership

PA Options for Wellness (“PA Options for Wellness”, DBA “Vytal Options” or the “Company”), a leading provider of medical cannabis products in the Pennsylvania medical cannabis market, announced today the opening of two new medical marijuana dispensaries, bringing their retail footprint to a total of six locations throughout Pennsylvania.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

You Spin Me Round: Fez Records Opens Near Downtown Bellefonte

Fez Records opened up near downtown Bellefonte earlier this month on October 1. Owned by Michael Fester, the shop buys and sells a variety of old and new records, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Fester moved to Pennsylvania a little over a year ago. Before moving to...
BELLEFONTE, PA

