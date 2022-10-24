Read full article on original website
Related
wtvbam.com
Union representative complains to County Commissioners about contract negotiations
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Contract negotiations between Branch County government and various unions representing county employees continued this week. Andy Johnson represents union employees in the probate, district and circuit courts. He told the Branch County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday that they are disappointed in the way things...
wtvbam.com
Extension of conditional rezoning for senior housing project at former Fremont School approved
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The extension of conditional rezoning at the former site of the Fremont School was approved by the Coldwater City Council on Monday night as an Ohio development firm continues to move forward with a proposed senior housing project. City Planner Dean Walrack said the conditional...
wtvbam.com
Reading and Hillsdale among nine Michigan communities receiving water infrastructure state grants
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation on Tuesday to announce that nine communities around Michigan including two in Hillsdale County have been awarded nearly $15 million in Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure grant funds to make necessary water-related infrastructure improvements.
WWMTCw
Barry County Sheriff and township clerk spread voting conspiracies as midterms near
IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An election clerk in a small township in Barry County who filed a lawsuit to decertify Michigan's 2020 election results and gave unauthorized access to election equipment continues to publicly amplify voting machine conspiracies. Irving Township Clerk Sharon Olson pointed to unproven reports suggesting voting...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Township board votes to release report, dismissal of two former fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees voted to release the findings of an independent investigation that led to the firing of the township's two fire chiefs. Board of Trustees members voted 5 to 1 Monday night to release an investigative report which concluded Chief David Obreiter...
Barry County prosecutor criticizes sheriff’s ongoing 2020 election probe
The Barry County prosecutor is questioning the sheriff's use of county resources to continue to investigate claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
wtvbam.com
Downtown business owner express displeasure over parking lot assessments
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A downtown Coldwater business owner expressed her displeasure to the City Council on Monday night about the current assessments for the Central Business District’s City Parking Lot Maintenance and Improvement Program which is up for renewal during the next Council meeting. Pending final City...
Infighting continues in Hillsdale County GOP escalating to lawsuit
The Hillsdale County Republican Executive Committee is going to court as they work to get clarity over who exactly is in charge of the party – them or the America First faction.
Hillsdale, Reading receive multi-million dollar water infrastructure grants
The funding can be used to replace water lines, water mains, storm sewer lines and other related facilities.
wtvbam.com
“Southern Flats” renovation work progressing on former Gillespie Funeral Home building
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The flipping of the former Gillespie Funeral Home on Marshall Street in Coldwater into a seven unit apartment dwelling that will be known “Southern Flats” continues. Branch County Economic Development Corporation Director Lisa Miller told the Downtown Development Authority Board on Wednesday that...
Kalamazoo holds ribbon cutting for new infill housing
On Tuesday, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a new development in the city’s Vine neighborhood.
go955.com
City of Marshall begins fundraising campaign for additional recreational facilities
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Marshall is kicking off a fundraising campaign for the development of pickleball courts, a splash pad, pavilion/bathroom facilities, upgraded playground, and multiple parking spaces. The property donated by Eaton in 2021. The parcel is immediately adjacent to the city Athletic Field...
wtvbam.com
Branch County gets ready for trick-or-treat and other Halloween activities on Monday
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Trick-or-treating will take place throughout Branch County on Monday evening. Besides the door-to-door dash for candy, other Halloween activities are planned with some returning following the COVID-19 pandemic. In the City of Coldwater, trick or treating will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00...
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Bill’s Tap House prepares for regular hours with November 9 party
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Bill’s Tap House at the Coldwater Golf Course on Narrows Road Join will be hosting a party on Wednesday, November 9. This is considered one of their soft openings as they aim for regular hours to start on December 1. Albion Malleable Brewing Company...
WILX-TV
Replacement of 100-year-old bridges closes streets in Jackson
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson will close two roads for the entire winter. The Michigan Department of Transportation said Detroit and Van Buren streets will be closed for the winter as crews work to replace two railroad bridges. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which are closed due to the construction. They are expected to reopen Nov. 23.
Beacon Health System names new president for Three Rivers Hospital
Maria Behr is the new president for Three Rivers Health, operated by South Bend-based Beacon Health System. The post Beacon Health System names new president for Three Rivers Hospital appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
wtvbam.com
Annual Coldwater Halloween Parade on Saturday night will have more entries than 2021
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The annual Coldwater Halloween Parade on Saturday night will have more entries than last year. Organizers said on the parade’s Facebook page that 40 entries had signed up as of Friday. The 2021 parade attracted 25 units after it was cancelled in 2020 due...
Comments / 0