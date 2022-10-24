George Strait, the 'King of Country,' to play American Family Field in June
The 'King of Country', George Strait, is scheduled to play a performance at American Family Field this June, organizers said.
It's been two-plus decades since Strait played at the Milwaukee Brewers ballpark. He played the park's first concert, in 2001, according to a statement from the team.
Milwaukee is one of six shows Strait is putting on this summer, alongside Chris Stapleton.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. CT.
George Strait plays American Family Field on Saturday, June 3.
