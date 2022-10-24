ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Strait, the 'King of Country,' to play American Family Field in June

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
The 'King of Country', George Strait, is scheduled to play a performance at American Family Field this June, organizers said.

It's been two-plus decades since Strait played at the Milwaukee Brewers ballpark. He played the park's first concert, in 2001, according to a statement from the team.

Milwaukee is one of six shows Strait is putting on this summer, alongside Chris Stapleton.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. CT.

George Strait plays American Family Field on Saturday, June 3.

