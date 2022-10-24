ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 smart kitchen appliances that are worth the investment

By Monica Petrucci, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With all of the smart appliances hitting the market in recent years, it's easy to feel overwhelmed with options. Do you need a fridge that helps plan dinner ? What about a microwave you can talk to ? And if you're switching between gas, electric, and induction cooktops, should you go for a smart model?

While it's true that some "smart" features are more gimmick than groundbreaking, there are plenty of investment-worthy products that have launched in recent years.

Don't know where to start? Some brands offer helpful tools on their site to help you imagine your new, tech-savvy dream kitchen—like Bosch's Smart Kitchen Appliance Package tool . Otherwise, we've got some recommendations based on products that have caught our attention during research and testing.

1. This smart electric range from LG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZei6_0ikdnPzO00
LG's InstaView technology means a double-knock on the door will light up your oven. LG

The LG LREL6325F Electric Range ranks high on our list of best electric ranges —and with good reason.

Not only does it perform well on standard cooking tests—like even baking, fast heating, and crispy air frying—it has several smart features that make it well worth its price.

The featured InstaView technology requires nothing but a double-knock on the oven door to activate the light to monitor your food while it’s cooking. You can also connect the appliance to your smartphone via the ThinQ app, which enables you to remotely monitor your cooking progress, receive push notifications related to cooking and cleaning functions, and more.

The ThinQ app is compatible with recipe management apps like Innit and SideChef, too, to help guide you through a recipe with ease.

$1,050 at Best Buy

2. Samsung's SmartThings-compatible ranges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fje4_0ikdnPzO00
Samsung's SmartThings app makes multitasking during dinner time a breeze. Samsung / Reviewed

With so few hours in the day, it's pretty common that we find ourselves multitasking during dinner prep time. That's what makes Samsung's SmartThings app—which is compatible with ranges like the NE63T8511SS and NE63A6511SS —so convenient.

It offers features like remote preheating and temperature adjustment, which can be tweaked through the app or with voice activation. You can also monitor your meal as it's cooking from across the house. So you can start getting dinner ready while packing the kids' lunches or getting your evening workout in.

$1,100 at Best Buy

$780 at Best Buy

3. Bosch's Benchmark induction cooktop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgVIy_0ikdnPzO00
This induction cooktop has versatile heating and several smart features to make successful recipes easy. Bosch

Induction cooking is (finally) having a moment stateside. And we can confirm that these cooktops are worth the hype: During our testing, we've found induction cooking to be safer, cleaner, and faster than its gas and electric counterparts.

If you're considering an induction cooktop with smart features and plenty of upgrades, consider the Bosch NITP660UC . This sleek cooktop has a glass surface for easy cleaning and smoother operation while cooking.

And beyond seamless, versatile heating (with 17 power levels in each cooking zone), this cooktop delivers some seriously clever smart features: AutoChef can regulate temperatures automatically while cooking, PowerMove allows you to preset multiple temperature levels in a given recipe, and SpeedBoost can make your water boil or oil heat much faster.

This cooktop also connects to the Home Connect app , which means you can monitor your cooking progress through your smartphone and be notified when your meal is ready.

$3,300 at Lowe's

4. This Electrolux fridge with a temp-adjustable drawer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiQiH_0ikdnPzO00
The TempAdapt drawer in this fridge is optimal for entertaining. Electrolux / Reviewed

For an upgraded fridge with all the bells and whistles you could dream of, the Electrolux ERMC2295AS is a top-notch choice.

During our tests, it excelled at showcasing consistent temperatures and effective crisper drawers over time. And it includes a TempAdapt drawer, which can house everything from ice cream to deli meat to chilled white wine at the perfect temperature—separate from the rest of the food in the fridge—so you don't have to take up precious shelf space when you're hosting crowds.

$4,500 at Walmart

5. Bosch's All-In-One smart ovens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lev9z_0ikdnPzO00
Bosch's all-in-one ovens offer a plethora of upgraded features. Bosch

Bosch coined the "all-in-one oven" term to reflect an appliance that can perform a versatile range of functions for any savvy home cook.

The Bosch HBL8454UC , for example, has an integrated air fryer mode that can crisp in large batches without the need for surplus appliances. It also includes a built-in probe thermometer for perfectly cooked meat, and Wi-Fi connectivity to keep an eye on your cooking from your smartphone.

$2,049 at Home Depot

6. Samsung's Family Hub fridges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJBhh_0ikdnPzO00
Samsung's Family Hub might help reduce your food waste. Samsung / Reviewed

It happens to the best of us: We stock up on healthy foods at the grocery store…only for them to go bad by the time we actually remember to cook with them. But what if your fridge could help?

Samsung's smart Family Hub feature—included in fridges like the Samsung RF27T5501SR —wants to streamline the stress of dinner. It keeps track of all the items in your fridge for you, houses shopping lists, and can find recipes that feature ingredients you already have on hand.

You can even connect the fridge to your smartphone, voice command device, and Samsung oven to set up "Routines." For example, you can tell Alexa you'd like to make pizza, and the recipe will show up on the fridge's display screen as the oven starts preheating to the right setting.

$3,059 at Wayfair

