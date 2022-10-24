ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Farewell Tour': McDonald's puts McRib back on the menu again, suggests it's the last time

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The curtains appear to be closing on one of McDonald's signature seasonal sandwiches.

The McRib, brought back intermittently over the years after going into semi-retirement in 2005, is back for a limited time until November 20. McDonald's issued a release suggesting it could be the sandwich's final hurrah.

"Get one while you can because this is the McRib Farewell Tour," McDonald's writes on its website . "Enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it's your last!"

The 520-calorie sandwich – layered with boneless pork, coated in barbecue sauce, and topped with slivered onions and dill pickles on a hoagie-style bun – has a cult following.

Responses to the news on social media ranged from cynical to outraged.

Here's where you can get one: Some McDonald's will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts

The McRib originated in Kansas City, Kansas in 1981 and returned to 10,000 of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. locations in 2019 before becoming a nationwide sandwich again in 2020 for the first time since 2012 according to the fast food restaurant. Last year, the sandwich appeared on the menu for a limited-time basis. It's a permanent menu item at McDonald's restaurants in Germany and Luxembourg.

Mike Bullington, the senior archives manager for McDonald’s, said in a news release last year that the McRib was designed to be "enjoyed during the colder seasons."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Farewell Tour': McDonald's puts McRib back on the menu again, suggests it's the last time

