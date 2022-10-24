The Daily Money: Companies differ on whether now is the right time to hire

Hello Daily Money subscribers, it's Bailey Schulz here to help you start your week.

The state of the economy has everyone – including CEOs – second-guessing just how much they should be spending. Our economics and jobs reporter Paul Davidson took a look at how slowing sales, higher borrowing costs and the growing threat of a recession are affecting hiring decisions.

Turns out: it's a mixed bag .

While some businesses are dialing back hiring or laying off workers to prepare for lean times, others are bringing on even more employees. The number of U.S. job openings remained historically high in August, and initial jobless claims – a key barometer for layoffs – were up from spring but remained at a historically low level in mid-October.

With a number of experts saying recession risks are climbing, we'll have to see how long these hiring trends continue.

🍔 Today's Menu 🍔

Halloween candy. And lots of it.

Halloween candy spending could reach an all-time high of around $3.1 billion this year, although some sweets are more in-demand than others. Sales data from CandyStore.com found the top candies include Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Skittles and M&M's.

Candy corn lovers will be happy to know that their favorite made the top 10 list.

