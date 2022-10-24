FLESHMAN

Lowell Alvin Fleshman, 83, of Smoot, passed away on Thursday night, October 20, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Lowell was born on March 9, 1939, in Crawley, WV, to the late Lula and William “Bill” Fleshman. He had five brothers, Leonard, Conrad, Bernard, Delvin, and Harold; and one sister, Viola, which are deceased.

He was a member of the Smoot Baptist Church and attended Crawley Baptist Church in his later years. Lowell was a resident of the White Sulphur Springs Center and a Veteran of the Air Force, Army, and Army Reserves.

He was a former grocery store clerk, barber, school bus driver, federal civil service employee, and Wal-Mart Greeter. Lowell enjoyed telling stories, sightseeing, and spending time with family and friends.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Edith; daughter, Sandy; son, Jeff (Marilyn); grandson, Paul; great-granddaughters, Cameron and Taylor; and extended family members.

Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022, at Wallace and Wallace Chapel of Rainelle with Pastor John Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow at Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville, WV.

Friends may visit with the family from 12 p.m. until time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in Lowell’s memory.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Rainelle is in charge of arrangements.

The post Obituary: Lowell Alvin Fleshman, 83 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .