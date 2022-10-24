ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

DeSantis, Crist set to debate in Fort Pierce on Monday

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CS2ZV_0ikdmtAR00

Fort Pierce is in the spotlight Monday as incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist square off in their only debate.

The debate will be held at 7 p.m. at the Sunrise Theatre.

The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 12 but was changed due to recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

RELATED: WPTV Decision 2022 voter information guide

Both sides are holding rallies in Fort Pierce ahead of the debate.

The St. Lucie GOP scheduled a "DeSantis Flag Wave" event in front of the Fort Pierce City Hall along U.S. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Crist's campaign team is holding a pre-debate rally at 5:15 p.m. at the 500 Orange Event Center with Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County state attorney who was suspended earlier this year by DeSantis.

Monday's debate comes at a time when early voting began today in many counties across the state for the Nov. 8 midterm election.

DeSantis leads race, according to FAU poll

A statewide poll released Friday by Florida Atlantic University said DeSantis was leading Crist by 11 percentage points.

The poll said that DeSantis was up 51% to 40% in the race for governor with the incumbent currently holding a 53% approval rating.

The survey of 719 Floridians also revealed that inflation was the most important issue to voters by a wide margin at 36%. Threats to democracy were the next most important issue at 19%. The FAU poll said only 9% of respondents felt abortion access was an important issue.

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, left, greets Ronnie Billie of the Miccosukee Tribe as Crist and his fiancee Chelsea Grimes greet supporters at a campaign event in Pinecrest, Fla., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

Active Florida Registered Voters by County
Infogram

Comments / 2

Related
POLITICO

Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny

Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Ron DeSantis & Charlie Crist Duke It Out In First & Only Debate

Governor Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist duke it out in their first and only debate ahead of the November 8th election. Barry University's Dr. Sean Foreman says DeSantis is more than ten-percentage points ahead of Crist in most polls so his goal is not to make a mistake. Crist is expected to attack DeSantis on abortion, critical race theory, immigration and "Don't Say Gay" but DeSantis will counter by calling Crist a flip-flopper. The debate, postponed because of Hurricane Ian, begins at 7 tonight at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce.
FLORIDA STATE
Uncovering Florida

10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid

Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
veronews.com

Two votes – one YES, one NO – to shape Vero’s future

This is our moment in time. This is our opportunity to leave Vero Beach better than we found it, and present future generations with a gift that will improve their quality of life for decades. This is our chance to enhance our already-special community by transforming 33 lagoon-side acres –...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy