AFP

Iran protests swell, as Guards chief says stay home

Protests over Mahsa Amini's death spread Saturday in universities across Iran, even as the commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards told them: "Do not come to the streets". They turned out even as Major General Hossein Salami, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told demonstrators: "Do not come to the streets!
The Independent

Russia accuses British Navy of blowing up Nord Stream gas pipelines in Baltic Sea

Russia has accused British Navy personnel of being involved in a “terrorist attack” on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.The major Baltic Sea supply route from Russia to Europe was severely damaged in “powerful explosions” last month, in what is being investigated as an act of sabotage by Germany, Sweden and Denmark.Moscow has repeatedly claimed that allegations it was behind the blasts on 26 September are “stupid” and has sought to blame the West.Now Vladimir Putin’s regime has directly accused the UK – a Nato member – of being involved in an attack upon critical Russian infrastructure.“According to available information,...
