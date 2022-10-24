Read full article on original website
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow's accusation on Nord Stream pipelines
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
More than $3.2 trillion has been wiped off tech giants' value this year as inflation soars and a recession looms
Silicon Valley's biggest beasts including Meta, Amazon and Google had billions wiped off their valuations this week as signs of a downturn intensify.
Russia says UK navy blew up Nord Stream, London denies involvement
LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, a claim that London said was false and designed to distract from Russian military failures in Ukraine.
Small earthquake shakes South Korea agricultural region
A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook a small agricultural county in South Korea's central region on Saturday, but officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage
Looming elections in US, Brazil pose test for Musk’s Twitter
Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States will present an early test to Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk and his promise to ease up on the platform’s policies on misinformation. Voters in both nations have already faced a torrent of misleading claims about candidates, issues and voting....
Iran protests swell, as Guards chief says stay home
Protests over Mahsa Amini's death spread Saturday in universities across Iran, even as the commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards told them: "Do not come to the streets". They turned out even as Major General Hossein Salami, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told demonstrators: "Do not come to the streets!
Russia accuses British Navy of blowing up Nord Stream gas pipelines in Baltic Sea
Russia has accused British Navy personnel of being involved in a “terrorist attack” on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.The major Baltic Sea supply route from Russia to Europe was severely damaged in “powerful explosions” last month, in what is being investigated as an act of sabotage by Germany, Sweden and Denmark.Moscow has repeatedly claimed that allegations it was behind the blasts on 26 September are “stupid” and has sought to blame the West.Now Vladimir Putin’s regime has directly accused the UK – a Nato member – of being involved in an attack upon critical Russian infrastructure.“According to available information,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: UK says Russia peddling false claims over gas pipeline blasts
Russia’s defence minister says mobilisation of 300,000 reservists finished and ‘no further measures are planned’; Antonio Guterres calls for west to help remove blocks to Russian grain exports
