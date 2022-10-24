ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis and Crist to meet Monday night in their only debate ahead of election

By Michael Moline
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
Screenshot, gubernatorial debate Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Credit: NBC News/YouTube.

Voters will have their one and only opportunity to judge Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist head-to-head when the two contenders for governor meet on a debate stage a 7 p.m. Monday in Fort Pierce.

The debate was supposed to have happened on Oct. 12 in West Palm Beach but was rescheduled after Hurricane Ian hit on Sept. 28.

Crist, a former Republican governor, Attorney General and Education Commissioner, who most recently served as a Democratic congressman from Pinellas County, has his work cut out for him against the incumbent: DeSantis is far ahead in fundraising and in the polls.

Nevertheless, Crist struck a chipper note on Twitter Monday morning. “Good morning, Florida! Who’s ready to watch me hold Ron DeSantis accountable on the debate stage tonight?” he wrote .

DeSantis hadn’t mentioned the debate on his own Twitter thread but Christina Pushaw , his campaign director for rapid response, said the DeSantis War Room thread would be live tweeting the meeting “and debunking any lies or false narratives from the opposition!”

Among the issues Crist is likely to raise are abortion rights — DeSantis pushed Florida’s 15-week abortion ban without exceptions for rape or incest through the Legislature — the state’s escalating housing and insurance costs, controversial education policies and immigration.

DeSantis likely will tout his “Free State of Florida” COVID policies — he opened the schools and businesses sooner than most state following an initial lockdown and banned vaccine and mask mandates — and his supervision of the response to Hurricane Ian.

Crist likely also will seek to tie DeSantis to election denialism and the Republican trend toward casting doubt on the validity of elections; the governor pushed election restrictions, including creation of a new vote fraud law enforcement unit that made a number of questionable arrests, even though he praised the conduct of the 2020 elections in Florida.

“Defeat fascism, defeat DeSantis,” Crist wrote in a second Twitter post Monday.

DeSantis led the Democrats by 10 points or more in the most recent polls of Florida voters, according to FiveThirtyEight , the survey analysis site. Additionally, a Mason-Dixon survey of Florida Hispanic voters gave the governor a 51 percent to 44 percent lead statewide.

Fifty-six percent of Hispanic voters approved of DeSantis’ job performance, although his biggest fans were among the Cuban-American community. Narrow majorities of Puerto Rican and other non-Cuban Hispanics disapproved of his airlift of mostly Venezuelan asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

The post DeSantis and Crist to meet Monday night in their only debate ahead of election appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

Florida Phoenix

Black churches organizing to protect polling places from voter intimidation

Black churches organizing to protect polling places from voter intimidation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Black church pastors called upon Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd and county election supervisors on Friday to ensure that the polling places operate fairly and free of intimidation as early voting proceeds and on Nov. 8, the date of the general election. They added that they plan to position themselves and church members outside […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter?

Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor's race; how much does it matter?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist has picked up his third endorsement by a major Florida newspaper — this time, from the Tampa Bay Times, under the headline: "A decent man or a bully?" Previously, the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post recommended voting for Crist, who served as governor as a Republican between 2007 and 2011 […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL education issues became muddled when Crist and DeSantis sparred during this week’s debate

FL education issues became muddled when Crist and DeSantis sparred during this week's debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Monday televised debate between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist was a whirlwind of political talking points and a rowdy audience. But in the world of public education policy, what was true, what wasn't, and which details were omitted? The Phoenix has provided clarifications and context for some of the education-focused claims […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Two FL polls show double-digit lead for Gov. Ron DeSantis over Democrat Charlie Crist

Two FL polls show double-digit lead for Gov. Ron DeSantis over Democrat Charlie Crist

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the 2022 general election two weeks away, Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a double-digit lead over Charlie Crist, according to statewide surveys of likely voters in Florida released Wednesday. However, the two political polls were conducted before the gubernatorial debate between DeSantis and Crist that took place Monday. That means favorability ratings could change for […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Crist challenges DeSantis to more debates; governor fundraising off his performance

Crist challenges DeSantis to more debates; governor fundraising off his performance

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist, buoyed by what supporters saw as a strong debate performance against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is now calling upon the governor to agree to two more of the contests. In a written statement, Crist noted that he had originally challenged DeSantis to three meetings but that DeSantis had agreed to just one, […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘Voter Confidence Tour’ of Florida supervisor of elections offices kicks off in St. Petersburg

'Voter Confidence Tour' of Florida supervisor of elections offices kicks off in St. Petersburg

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following unprecedented levels of misinformation about election security during the country's 2020 election, Florida Democrats and Republicans alike have formed to build voter confidence in 2022 elections systems, starting Tuesday with a tour of supervisors of elections offices in Central Florida. The Florida Resiliency and Fair Elections Network Voter Confidence Tour kicked off its first […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

More than 9 million voters already have cast their ballots in November elections

More than 9 million voters already have cast their ballots in November elections

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Roughly 9.4 million Americans have already voted in the midterm elections, casting a combination of in-person early votes and mail-in ballots, according to data compiled by the United States Elections Project. Florida as well as Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania are among the top states in terms of early voting so far. The initiative, headed […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Crist pummels DeSantis’ ‘culture war’ policies during governor’s race debate

Crist pummels DeSantis' 'culture war' policies during governor's race debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist used the occasion of his only scheduled debate with Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday evening to pummel the Republican governor over his restrictions on abortion rights, for ignoring science when writing COVID and transgender policy, for sidestepping 82,000 COVID deaths in Florida, and for refusing to commit to serving a full second term. […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Fetterman, Oz face off in first — and only debate — in Pa.’s U.S. Senate race

Fetterman, Oz face off in first — and only debate — in Pa.'s U.S. Senate race

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After facing questions about his health since suffering a stroke in May, John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, addressed what he called "the elephant in the room" just minutes into a debate against Mehmet Oz, his Republican opponent, on Tuesday. "I had a stroke, and he's never let me forget that. I might […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis’ legal team wants to block governor from being deposed under oath in Andrew Warren case

DeSantis' legal team wants to block governor from being deposed under oath in Andrew Warren case

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis' legal team has officially filed a motion to block the Republican governor from being deposed in a federal case challenging the suspension of elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Court filings show that lawyers for DeSantis have filed a "protective order" to exempt DeSantis and his Chief of Staff, James Uthmeier, […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

In FL, girls did worse than boys in 4th grade math during COVID pandemic

In FL, girls did worse than boys in 4th grade math during COVID pandemic

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Girls performed worse than boys in 4th grade math during the course of the COVID pandemic in Florida, according to new national data. And the difference, often described as the "achievement gap" between various demographics, widened since 2019 compared to scores in 2022. In 2019, 4th grade male students in Florida had an average scale […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.F.’s loudmouth leftists need to straighten up and fly right!

U.F.'s loudmouth leftists need to straighten up and fly right!

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Did you see those ungrateful commie brats at the University of Florida hollering and hissy fit-pitching at Emerson Hall just because our wise and benevolent governor chose U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Some State Without A Coastline, to become president of their school? The students, faculty, staff, and those nosy types who think they have a […]
GAINESVILLE, FL
Florida Phoenix

FL Democratic leaders claim GOP plans further abortion restrictions in secret

FL Democratic leaders claim GOP plans further abortion restrictions in secret

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida House and Senate Democratic leadership claim that Florida Republicans are keeping quiet on future plans to restrict abortion access even more than the state's 15-week ban, according to a Zoom press conference Friday. Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book and incoming House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell sounded the alarm just days before Republican Gov. Ron […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Even some GOP voters in Kansas support abortion. But Gov. Laura Kelly rarely talks about it

Even some GOP voters in Kansas support abortion. But Gov. Laura Kelly rarely talks about it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times It would be easy to assume Elaine Gail doesn't support abortion rights. She's a lifelong Republican whose parents worked for Republican campaigns in Kansas. She traveled with "Dolls for Dole," a group of costumed young women who sang at campaign stops for the late Sen. Bob Dole, who once supported a Constitutional amendment to ban […]
KANSAS STATE
Florida Phoenix

New interactive map: How to see Gov. DeSantis’ big campaign donations across FL and elsewhere

New interactive map: How to see Gov. DeSantis' big campaign donations across FL and elsewhere

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has received large amounts of campaign dollars in areas such as Miami, with $12.3 million; Fort Lauderdale, with $7.4 million, and about $6 million in Palm Beach. The numerous contributions are part of new analysis entitled "Influence Watch," to provide the public with access to DeSantis' campaign contributions and to […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Nation’s report card: Alarming, appalling losses in reading, math scores; FL kids not proficient

Nation's report card: Alarming, appalling losses in reading, math scores; FL kids not proficient

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A large majority of Florida eighth graders do not read proficiently and struggle with 8th grade-level math skills, according to a nationwide assessment of students in 2022 — an uncomfortable reality for teens unprepared for a rigorous high school schedule. A large portion of Florida's fourth graders also struggled with math and reading skills — […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Lobbying group asks DeSantis to add more abortion restrictions to upcoming special session

Lobbying group asks DeSantis to add more abortion restrictions to upcoming special session

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The lobbying group Florida Voice for the Unborn has asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to include "comprehensive legislation protecting all Florida's unborn children" in an upcoming special session of the Legislature. Currently, Florida has a 15-week abortion ban. In a letter to the governor Friday, founder and executive director Andrew Shirvell said, "I want to continue […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results

Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Joey Gilbert, a Reno attorney, lost the GOP primary for Nevada governor by roughly 26,000 votes in June, a margin of around 11 points. But he wasn't ready to admit defeat. Empowered by former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election, Gilbert refused to concede. He offered a $25,000 reward […]
NEVADA STATE
Florida Phoenix

State education meetings forecast tumultuous school policies in upcoming gubernatorial debate

State education meetings forecast tumultuous school policies in upcoming gubernatorial debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a fell swoop, Florida's State Board of Education has approved a swath of rules that claim to improve transparency in education and bolster so-called parental rights. But LGBTQ+ advocates say the new rules are discriminatory. In the backdrop, two gubernatorial candidates will gear up for a televised debate on Monday: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

