Man arrested for transporting young girl to New Braunfels, paying her for sex, police say

news4sanantonio.com
Woman indicted for intoxication manslaughter in crash that killed elderly woman
SAN ANTONIO -- A San Antonio woman has now been formally charged in a fatal crash that left an elderly woman dead back back on May 11, 2022. Sylvia Lopez was indicted by a Bexar County Grand Jury Friday for intoxication manslaughter. Lopez is accused of driving while intoxicated and...
news4sanantonio.com
Police search for missing San Antonio teen, Help Us Find: Dietrice Su'e
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 17-year-old Dietrice Su'e. Dietrice has been missing since October 18, 2022. She was last seen in along Military Dr. near Five Palms Dr. "From what we know she was dropped off at school early in...
50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183
AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
news4sanantonio.com
Two young children among 4 people found stabbed at East Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Four people were found stabbed, including two young children, after a suspected incident of family violence at an East Side apartment complex. Police said they got a call just before 3 a.m. Friday from a neighbor at the Olive Park Apartments off Burleson Street near North Hackberry Street. They told police they could hear fighting going on inside that apartment.
Video Reveals TX Woman Sadly Murdered in Parking Lot
A surveillance video caught the tragic moments a young woman's life was senselessly taken. 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas was leaving a San Antonio convenience store when she was approached by a group of people. As Salas began to walk across the store's parking lot several people, among those included 20-year-old, Jeremiah Villareal.
news4sanantonio.com
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after horrific crash kills his passenger
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he crashed his car into a utility pole, killing his passenger on the West Side. The accident happened just after midnight on Wednesday along West Commerce and Northwest 36th Street. Police said the driver, identified as Matthew Martinez, 23, wrapped his car...
californiaexaminer.net
Family Says Officer’mutilated’ San Antonio Teen Shot While Eating Cheeseburger
In their first public comments since the shooting earlier this month, the family of a 17-year-old boy shot by a San Antonio police officer while eating a McDonald’s cheeseburger in his car revealed Tuesday that the child had four bullets removed from his body and developed pneumonia at the hospital.
Mother and her teen son shot on north side
SAN ANTONIO — A mother and her teenaged son were shot and injured on the north side Tuesday evening, San Antonio police said. Law enforcement was called out around 6:15 p.m to a home on Alametos Street. An officer at the scene said that a 34-year-old woman and her...
KSAT 12
Couple accused of charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up for the job
SAN ANTONIO – A couple has been arrested for charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up to finish the job. Bexar County Jail records show Rodolfo Covarrubias, 40, and Jessica Monica Ramirez, 42, have each been charged with theft between $100 and $750, theft between $100 and $750-elderly, and theft between $2,500 and $3,000-elderly.
news4sanantonio.com
Couple tracks stolen motorcycle in San Antonio, confronts suspected thief
SAN ANTONIO – A couple took matters into their own hands after they tracked down their stolen bike using GPS and then confronted the suspected thief, according to affidavit records. On August 5, police say Timothy Tylor Scovill, 29, stole a couple’s motorcycle. According to document records, the...
KSAT 12
Ex-bookkeeper arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from San Antonio homebuilder, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from a homebuilder while she worked as a bookkeeper, according to court records. Daniella Zuniga Vasquez, 49, was charged with money laundering between $150,000 and $300,000, and misapplication of fiduciary property/property of a financial institution of $150,000, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Registration sticker expired for 13 years leads to fugitive arrest, Jourdanton police say
JOURDANTON, Texas – A registration sticker that was 13 years out of date led to the arrest of one man sought on a warrant out of Bexar County, according to the Jourdanton Police Department. Charles Fields, of San Antonio, was pulled over on Monday night because of that expired...
KSAT 12
Police searching for suspect who wounded man during robbery after hours at Northeast Side business
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio are working to learn more about the person who shot and wounded a man after hours inside a Northeast Side business. They say the shooting happened during a robbery early Tuesday at the business, which is located in the 4400 block of Parkwood Street.
KTSA
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifying woman killed in downtown shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a woman who was shot and killed outside a downtown-area convenience store over the weekend. Police say 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas was shot in the parking lot of the store near Guadalupe Street and South Richter...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspicious fire near Lytle leads to capture of man with history of starting fires
LYTLE, Texas - A suspicious fire near Lytle leads to one man who lives at the home being detained. The fire started just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home off West Rockport Road near Jackal Road. When Bexar County and Lytle Fire Department crews arrived, the house was completely...
Mother wants answers from school after sixth grader went to hospital stabbed with a pencil
SAN ANTONIO — On October 18, Priscilla Ramirez was already driving to KIPP Aspire Academy to pick up another student. When she arrived, however, the mother was in for a shock. Ramirez told us school staff asked her to go to the nurse's office for her 11-year-old son. When...
KTSA
House destroyed, several pets die in fire on the Northwest side of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are homeless and lost several of their pets in a fire Thursday night. The call came in at around 9:30 P.M. from a home in the 4800 block of Bucknell Street. It took just a few minutes to put the fire out but the flames had a pretty good head start and caused significant damage to the home.
Man armed with gun dies after being shot by Llano County deputies
A man armed with a gun died after being shot by Llano County deputies early Sunday morning.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed while purchasing groceries at H-E-B self-checkout; suspect has not been found, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man at a self-checkout kiosk inside an H-E-B on the city’s Southwest Side on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called around 1:40 p.m. to an H-E-B in the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive, not far from Springvale Drive and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
Woman in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck in Seguin, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a Ford Ranger on Thursday morning in Seguin. Crystal Miller, 45, was walking in the 2900 block of State Highway 46, near the intersection of FM 467, when she was struck, according to the Seguin Police Department.
