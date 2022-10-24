ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Who’s your daddy now?’ Pedro Martinez takes shot at Yankees after Astros’ ALCS sweep

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 4 days ago

Former Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez sent a savage message to the Yankees after they were swept out of the ALCS by the Astros on Sunday.

“I have one question for all of New York: New York, who’s your daddy now?” a smiling Martinez said during an appearance on the TBS postgame show . “I just want to know. I want an answer and I want it quick. New York, who’s your daddy? Should I say the Astros?”

Martinez was referring to his famous quote in 2004, when he declared the Yankees his “daddies” after giving up five runs in a Game 2 ALCS loss while he was a member of the Red Sox.

Pedro Martinez had one question for Yankees fans everywhere last night:

“New York, who’s your daddy now?”

It’s not David Ortiz. It’s not Pedro himself. It’s the Houston Astros. pic.twitter.com/tDs4BXtdiA

— Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) October 24, 2022
Pedro Martinez on the TBS postgame show after the Astros’ 6-5 win in Game 4 of the ALCS to complete a four-game sweep of the Yankees on Oct. 23, 2022.
Twitter

“What can I say? Just tip my hat and call the Yankees my daddies,” Martinez said at the time.

It was a quote that Yankees fans won’t let him live down.

Martinez has a long history with Yankees fans, most notably during his Red Sox days, which included Boston’s historic comeback in that same 2004 ALCS. To this day, no other MLB team has come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series.

Pedro Martinez walks through the batting tunnel before the Opening Day game between the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox on April, 15, 2022 at Fenway Park.
Getty Images
Jonathan Loaisiga #43 of the New York Yankees pitches in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23, 2022.
Getty Images
The Astros pose for a photo on the field sweeping the Yankees in four games to win the ALCS at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23, 2022.
MLB Photos via Getty Images

After the Astros’ 6-5 win to complete a four-game sweep of the Yankees on Sunday, Martinez was elated to one-up New York fans. It marked the Yankees’ fifth straight ALCS series loss.

The Astros have now ended the Yankees’ playoff runs in the ALCS in 2022, 2017 and 2019. Houston also defeated New York in the 2015 Wild Card Game.

Houston advances to their fourth World Series in the last six seasons, after winning the title in 2017.

