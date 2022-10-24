ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick

The legacies of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will forever be linked. Brady is considered the greatest quarterback of all-time. Belichick is widely regarded as the greatest coach of all-time. But not everyone is a believer of that sentiment. Former Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel shared his thoughts on the matter on social media […] The post Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
NFL reporter confirms Colts have reached out to Andrew Luck

With the Matt Ryan experiment in Indianapolis already deemed a failure, the Colts long and desperate search to replace Andrew Luck continues. Since Luck stunned the world in 2019 and retired from the NFL at the age of 29, the Colts have attempted to fill his void with Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and most recently, Matt Ryan. With none of those options panning out, one option that remains high on their wish list is a change of heart from Luck, as unlikely as that may be.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Don’t worry about Russell Wilson’s $245 million contract, says Broncos GM who gave it to him

The Denver Broncos have crawled out to a 2-5 start this season, which certainly wasn’t what was expected of them. A big reason for their struggles have been due to Russell Wilson’s horrible play under center in Denver. What makes Wilson’s poor play look even worse is the fact that he was signed to a […] The post Don’t worry about Russell Wilson’s $245 million contract, says Broncos GM who gave it to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Colts Worked Out Seven Players

Adams, 30, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back in May of 2015. He had brief stints with the Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Colts and Texans before signing on with the 49ers in 2018. The Texans later signed Adams and he has...
GEORGIA STATE
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
DENVER, CO
Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M

The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
OXFORD, MS
Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger

The Indianapolis Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger for starting quarterback duties going forward, which means that veteran and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan will have to be the backup to the young stud out of the Texas Longhorns football program. While other veterans probably would not be taking such a change in an entirely […] The post Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade

The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who has spent the entire season on PUP while recovering from an ACL injury. While the Lions were hopeful of getting Williams back this season, his return does not appear to be imminent. Via Eric Woodyard, Campbell suggested that it’ll […] The post Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
