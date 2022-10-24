Read full article on original website
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick
The legacies of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will forever be linked. Brady is considered the greatest quarterback of all-time. Belichick is widely regarded as the greatest coach of all-time. But not everyone is a believer of that sentiment. Former Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel shared his thoughts on the matter on social media […] The post Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson worked out in airplane aisle for hours as Broncos teammates tried to sleep on flight to London
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is still questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, but he seems to be doing what he can to get back into game shape. Even at the expense of what should be like a restful time. Russell Wilson is taking his cringe tour to...
Colts QB Matt Ryan Speaks Out About Being Benched
The Indianapolis Colts came into the 2022 season with some high aspirations as some viewed them as a dark horse to contend for the Super Bowl. A big reason for that was their acquisition of quarterback Matt Ryan, who many believed was a sizable upgrade over Carson Wentz, who was the starter last season.
Is Sam Ehlinger Ready to Run Colts' Offense?
Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady discusses how much will change on offense with Sam Ehlinger as the starter.
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
NFL reporter confirms Colts have reached out to Andrew Luck
With the Matt Ryan experiment in Indianapolis already deemed a failure, the Colts long and desperate search to replace Andrew Luck continues. Since Luck stunned the world in 2019 and retired from the NFL at the age of 29, the Colts have attempted to fill his void with Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and most recently, Matt Ryan. With none of those options panning out, one option that remains high on their wish list is a change of heart from Luck, as unlikely as that may be.
Don’t worry about Russell Wilson’s $245 million contract, says Broncos GM who gave it to him
The Denver Broncos have crawled out to a 2-5 start this season, which certainly wasn’t what was expected of them. A big reason for their struggles have been due to Russell Wilson’s horrible play under center in Denver. What makes Wilson’s poor play look even worse is the fact that he was signed to a […] The post Don’t worry about Russell Wilson’s $245 million contract, says Broncos GM who gave it to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson sends not-so-subtle 3-word message to Ravens after dicing up Tom Brady, Bucs
Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to show him the money. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 conquest of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, Jackson headed to the tunnel where he picked up a sign from a fan that read “Pay ’em now” and then signed it.
Colts Worked Out Seven Players
Adams, 30, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back in May of 2015. He had brief stints with the Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Colts and Texans before signing on with the 49ers in 2018. The Texans later signed Adams and he has...
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers
ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
Colts vs. Commanders: Updated injury report for Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) and Washington Commanders (3-4) were back on the field Thursday preparing for the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 8:. *DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant —...
Cardinals DE JJ Watt welcomes latest Watt son and he already looks like a future DPOY
Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars midfielder Kealia Watt, have just welcomed a new member to their family. The couple gave birth to son Koa James Watt just last Sunday and the couple could not be ecstatic enough over the gift they have just received.
Tyreek Hill’s 4-word guarantee amid massive campaign will fire up Miami Dolphins fans
Following a tight Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins season is back on track with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa again under center. However, for one player, this recent success is unsatisfactory. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday that simply reads, “I will be better.”
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett injury updates don’t sound good for Seahawks
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises of the season. But heading into a Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants, they may be without both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. During Week 8’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Seahawks...
Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M
The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger
The Indianapolis Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger for starting quarterback duties going forward, which means that veteran and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan will have to be the backup to the young stud out of the Texas Longhorns football program. While other veterans probably would not be taking such a change in an entirely […] The post Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury
The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade
The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who has spent the entire season on PUP while recovering from an ACL injury. While the Lions were hopeful of getting Williams back this season, his return does not appear to be imminent. Via Eric Woodyard, Campbell suggested that it’ll […] The post Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
