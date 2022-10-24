ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

Turnto10.com

Police: Raynham teenager reunited with her family

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Raynham police said Friday that a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing last week and found in New York City has been reunited with her family. Police said Colleen Weaver was found late Thursday with the help of the FBI and the NYPD and that she was safe.
RAYNHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

People escape late-night Providence house fire

(WJAR) — People inside a home that caught fire late Wednesday night were able to escape unharmed before firefighters arrived to extinguish it. Providence Deputy Assistant Chief Kevin Jutras told NBC 10 News crews received a report of a fire on the third floor of a home on Lenox Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island fishing boat dredges up World War II explosive device

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Tuesday's catch for Glenn Westcott of Narragansett dredged up a little more than his usual haul of fish and sea critters. Westcott is the captain of "Ocean State," the fishing vessel in his family's possession since 1979. He tells NBC 10 News he was fishing Tuesday in the same waters he had been for years when his crew noticed an unusual catch.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Children carried on stretchers from school bus crash in Blackstone

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WJAR) — Several children were carried on stretchers from the scene of a school bus crash in Blackstone on Thursday afternoon. The superintendent's office said the school bus was taking students home from John F. Kennedy/Augustine F. Maloney Elementary Schools. The bus was turning left onto Main...
BLACKSTONE, MA
Turnto10.com

Crash leaves car precariously propped against pickup truck

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A car ended up propped up against a pickup truck in a crash in Cranston on Thursday. Police said a car was driving on Reservoir Avenue in the area of Aqueduct Road when the driver suffered a medical emergency and veered into oncoming traffic. Police...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Portsmouth man faces cyberstalking and cyber-harassment charges

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Portsmouth man is in the news again but this time, he is facing charges. Portsmouth Police said 57-year-old Michael DiPaola turned himself in Wednesday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The deputy chief said a Portsmouth man complained that he received...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Former Miss Rhode Island admits lying to see romantic partner in federal detention center

Federal prosecutors in Florida said a former Miss Rhode Island admitted to lying to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Prosecutors said Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pleaded guilty to attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses. Strout was sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service.
FLORIDA STATE
Turnto10.com

Candlelight vigil held for 16-year-old Raynham girl reported missing

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Dozens of people held candles and cried on Thursday night, clinging to hope that 16-year-old Colleen Weaver will come home safely. The community gathered for the second vigil for Colleen at the First Congregational Church of Raynham on Thursday night. “Enough is enough I want...
RAYNHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Rollover crash on Route 146 in Lincoln impacts morning commute

(WJAR) — An early morning crash on Route 146 in Lincoln impacted Thursday’s morning commute. The rollover crash happened on Route 146 northbound before Exit 7, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. Numerous lanes were blocked just before 6:00 a.m. as crews worked the scene. The...
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Esek Hopkins Middle School supports family displaced by fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A community is rallying around a family during a tough time in their life. Esek Hopkins Middle School has raised money to help a family who lost their home to a fire this month. A student of the middle school escaped a fire on Charles...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Pedestrian, 12, seriously injured in Swansea crash

(WJAR) — Swansea police said a 12-year-old was struck by a car and seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to reports of a pedestrian crash around 2:20 p.m. on Milford Road where they discovered the juvenile laying semi-conscious on the road. Police determined the victim had been struck...
SWANSEA, MA
Turnto10.com

Worcester man pleads guilty to murder of runner Vanessa Marcotte in 2016

A Worcester man will face life in prison after pleading guilty to murder in the killing of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte in 2016, said the Worcester County District Attorney on Wednesday. Officials said 36-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and unarmed robbery. Colon-Ortiz will serve 20 years to 20...
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Dan McKee says childhood, coaching helped shape his views

(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee has served a year and a half as governor for Rhode Island, and is now seeking a full term. While he has been in politics a lot longer than that, he told NBC 10 News his earlier experiences have helped shape some of his views that come through today.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Trader Joe's sets opening date for Providence grocery store

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The new Trader Joe's grocery store in Providence will open Thursday. The store is located at 425 South Main St. in Providence. The grand opening is at 8 a.m. with a ribbon cutting. The 9,500-square-foot store will feature murals highlighting areas around Providence,. "Customers can...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence Parks Board approves bid for Triggs Golf Course

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It appears the current management at Triggs Memorial Golf Course in Providence is going to stick around, at least for another decade that is. The city's Board of Parks Commissioners voted 5-1 Wednesday morning to greenlight a new 10-year extension for FCG Associates to continue managing the course. Triggs is publicly owned, but privately operated.
