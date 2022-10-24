Read full article on original website
Police: Raynham teenager reunited with her family
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Raynham police said Friday that a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing last week and found in New York City has been reunited with her family. Police said Colleen Weaver was found late Thursday with the help of the FBI and the NYPD and that she was safe.
People escape late-night Providence house fire
(WJAR) — People inside a home that caught fire late Wednesday night were able to escape unharmed before firefighters arrived to extinguish it. Providence Deputy Assistant Chief Kevin Jutras told NBC 10 News crews received a report of a fire on the third floor of a home on Lenox Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.
Rhode Island fishing boat dredges up World War II explosive device
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Tuesday's catch for Glenn Westcott of Narragansett dredged up a little more than his usual haul of fish and sea critters. Westcott is the captain of "Ocean State," the fishing vessel in his family's possession since 1979. He tells NBC 10 News he was fishing Tuesday in the same waters he had been for years when his crew noticed an unusual catch.
Children carried on stretchers from school bus crash in Blackstone
BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WJAR) — Several children were carried on stretchers from the scene of a school bus crash in Blackstone on Thursday afternoon. The superintendent's office said the school bus was taking students home from John F. Kennedy/Augustine F. Maloney Elementary Schools. The bus was turning left onto Main...
Crash leaves car precariously propped against pickup truck
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A car ended up propped up against a pickup truck in a crash in Cranston on Thursday. Police said a car was driving on Reservoir Avenue in the area of Aqueduct Road when the driver suffered a medical emergency and veered into oncoming traffic. Police...
Portsmouth man faces cyberstalking and cyber-harassment charges
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Portsmouth man is in the news again but this time, he is facing charges. Portsmouth Police said 57-year-old Michael DiPaola turned himself in Wednesday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The deputy chief said a Portsmouth man complained that he received...
Former Miss Rhode Island admits lying to see romantic partner in federal detention center
Federal prosecutors in Florida said a former Miss Rhode Island admitted to lying to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Prosecutors said Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pleaded guilty to attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses. Strout was sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service.
Candlelight vigil held for 16-year-old Raynham girl reported missing
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Dozens of people held candles and cried on Thursday night, clinging to hope that 16-year-old Colleen Weaver will come home safely. The community gathered for the second vigil for Colleen at the First Congregational Church of Raynham on Thursday night. “Enough is enough I want...
Neighbors voice safety concerns after a 12-year-old is struck by a car on a bike path
(WJAR) — A Bristol County student was seriously hurt after an SUV jumped the curb and struck her as she walked home from school on Wednesday. The 12-year-old student was walking on a bicycle path that parallels the highway on Milford Road. Now, neighbors are voicing their safety concerns about the road.
Rollover crash on Route 146 in Lincoln impacts morning commute
(WJAR) — An early morning crash on Route 146 in Lincoln impacted Thursday’s morning commute. The rollover crash happened on Route 146 northbound before Exit 7, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. Numerous lanes were blocked just before 6:00 a.m. as crews worked the scene. The...
Several crashes apparently caused by leaking garbage truck in Burrillville, police say
(WJAR) — Burrillville police said they are investigating multiple crashes that were apparently caused by a leaking garbage truck. Police said a garbage truck leaked hydraulic fluid line, causing slippery conditions. Sanding crews were sent to the roadways to alleviate conditions, according to police. Police have not updated the...
Esek Hopkins Middle School supports family displaced by fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A community is rallying around a family during a tough time in their life. Esek Hopkins Middle School has raised money to help a family who lost their home to a fire this month. A student of the middle school escaped a fire on Charles...
Pedestrian, 12, seriously injured in Swansea crash
(WJAR) — Swansea police said a 12-year-old was struck by a car and seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to reports of a pedestrian crash around 2:20 p.m. on Milford Road where they discovered the juvenile laying semi-conscious on the road. Police determined the victim had been struck...
Former Dollar Tree employee accused of crashing through store front held without bail
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man accused of driving a stolen car into the storefront of his former employer was ordered held without bail on Wednesday. Scott Stern, 49, appeared in Providence District Court after police say he crashed into a Dollar Tree in Woonsocket Tuesday night. He was...
Worcester man pleads guilty to murder of runner Vanessa Marcotte in 2016
A Worcester man will face life in prison after pleading guilty to murder in the killing of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte in 2016, said the Worcester County District Attorney on Wednesday. Officials said 36-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and unarmed robbery. Colon-Ortiz will serve 20 years to 20...
Dan McKee says childhood, coaching helped shape his views
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee has served a year and a half as governor for Rhode Island, and is now seeking a full term. While he has been in politics a lot longer than that, he told NBC 10 News his earlier experiences have helped shape some of his views that come through today.
New Bedford police seize nearly $1.3 million in cash from two alleged drug traffickers
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A major drug bust in New Bedford has taken what police describe as a “historic” amount of drugs and cash off the streets. After a month-long investigation, police executed several search warrants across the city, including a home on Cottage Street. The...
Gordon School students address climate change at first U.S. Beyond COP21 Symposium
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Beyond COP21 Symposium at the Gordon School in East Providence on Thursday got middle school students talking about climate change. It brought in Rhode Island senators and messages from across the globe. It’s a day of planning and learning that stems from the...
Trader Joe's sets opening date for Providence grocery store
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The new Trader Joe's grocery store in Providence will open Thursday. The store is located at 425 South Main St. in Providence. The grand opening is at 8 a.m. with a ribbon cutting. The 9,500-square-foot store will feature murals highlighting areas around Providence,. "Customers can...
Providence Parks Board approves bid for Triggs Golf Course
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It appears the current management at Triggs Memorial Golf Course in Providence is going to stick around, at least for another decade that is. The city's Board of Parks Commissioners voted 5-1 Wednesday morning to greenlight a new 10-year extension for FCG Associates to continue managing the course. Triggs is publicly owned, but privately operated.
