1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting, police say

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in Visalia Sunday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Evans Avenue for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Officials say both victims were transported to a local hospital where the man died. The woman is currently listed in stable condition and is expected to survive her injuries, police say.

“The neighborhood is calm, we’ve never had issues here,” said one local resident who did not wish to be identified. “Hopefully they just get justice, for the loved one that did die.”

Witnesses say several shots were fired. No arrests have been made at this time and investigators are asking for the public’s help to track down those responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Luis Berrocales at (559) 713-4727.

