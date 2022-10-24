Read full article on original website
Chamber Announces New Member Ribbon Cutting for Fancy’s Cafe
October 26, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors invite the public to join them at a New Member Ribbon Cutting for Fancy’s Cafe on Wednesday, November 2nd at 10:30 am as well as celebrate their 2nd Year Anniversary of being in business!!. Karly and Michael Howard,...
Fall Festival at Pine Grove Nursing Center on Oct. 31
October 25, 2022 - It’s Fall Festival time at Pine Grove Nursing Center on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 11am until 4:30pm. Festival activities include photos, petting zoo, Blood Drive, Face Painting by Tonya, and trick or treating. S’moores Treats & Eats and J’s Custom Eats Food Truck will be on-site.
Center Health & Harmony Celebrates 10 Years
October 28, 2022 - Center Health and Harmony celebrated its 10th Anniversary with members of the community and the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Friday, October 21. Deborah Chadwick, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President, congratulated businesses owner Beth Brown on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce and presented...
The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year; Join the Garden Club This Fall
October 26, 2022 - In my opinion the most wonderful time of the year is finally here. The heat of summer has finally loosened its grip on Shelby County and has been replaced by cool crisp mornings that lead into ‘porch sitting weather’ by the evening. It’s a...
Where Will You Spend Veterans Day 2022?
October 28, 2022 - Veterans Day, November 11, is a time for all Americans to pay their respects to those who have served our country. One day to stand united in respect for ALL veterans, past and present. We celebrate and honor America’s Veterans for their patriotism, love of country, willingness to serve, and sacrifice for the common good.
Center PD Officers, K-9 Visit Center Learning Academy
October 27, 2022 - Center PD K9 Officer Brian Wright, K9 Nyx, and Patrol Officer Michael Davidson went to visit the kids at Center Learning Academy on Thursday, October 27th. Our new friends got to turn on the lights in the new police car, climb in the back seat and talk on the radio!
Halloween Life Saving Community Blood Drive
October 26, 2022 (Flyer) - Pinegrove Nursing Center is hosting a Halloween Life Saving Community Blood Drive on Monday, October 31 from 12noon until 4:30pm. Pinegrove Nursing Center is located at 246 Haley Drive, Center, Texas. To sign up, contact Laura Casey at 936-598-6286 or online - https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/358275. Free Pair...
SFA to present ‘The New Little Red Riding Hood’
The Children’s Performing Arts Series will present three performances of “The New Little Red Riding Hood” on Thursday, Nov. 10, in Kennedy Auditorium on the SFA campus. October 26, 2022 – The Children’s Performing Arts Series at Stephen F. Austin State University will present “The New Little Red Riding Hood” in three performances on Thursday, Nov. 10, in Kennedy Auditorium on the SFA campus.
‘Get Out the Vote Rally’ Set for Nov. 5th (Pd Adv)
October 27, 2022 - A ‘Get Out the Vote Rally’ featuring Congressional Candidate Judge Nathaniel Moran and Shelby County Elected Officials on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10am at the Shelby County Historic Courthouse Square. The ‘Get Out the Vote Rally’ is sponsored by Shelby County Republican Party....
RRC Receives National Award for Work on Abandoned 100-Plus-Year-Old East Texas Mine
October 26, 2022 Center, Texas – The Railroad Commission’s Abandoned Mine Land Program earned national recognition last week for work addressing an abandoned lignite mine in East Texas last year. This award extended the Commission’s track record after receiving three national awards last fiscal year for injection well...
City of Joaquin Notice of Special Called Meeting, Nov. 1 Agenda
October 28, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Special Called Council Meeting on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call...
SFA to Host On-Campus Showcase Saturday Open House
Stephen F. Austin State University will host Showcase Saturday on Nov. 12, which is an in-person, open-house event that offers college-bound students and their families a unique opportunity to experience life as a Lumberjack. October 28, 2022 — College-bound students and their families are invited to Stephen F. Austin State...
Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas Hosts Job Fair for Veterans, their Families and the Public
October 26, 2022 - The Annual Hiring Red, White and You! Statewide Job Fair is set for Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm., at the C.L. Simon Recreation Center, 1112 North Street, in Nacogdoches. Among the participating employers are: AccentCare, Alpha and Omega Cleaning Services, LLC,...
Joaquin Cross Country Competes at Regional Meet
October 27, 2022 - The Joaquin Lady Rams competed at the 2022 Region 3 Cross Country Meet on Monday, October 24th in Huntsville Texas. The Lady Rams were representing District 23 as the 2nd place Team. The girls worked hard and represented well. The Lady Rams had a successful season and we look forward to competing in 2023.
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Oct. 27
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Center HS Financial Aid Parent Night Nov. 7
In accordance with Texas Education Code (TEC), 28.0256, beginning with students enrolled in 12th grade during the 2021-2022 school year, each student must do one of the following in order to graduate:. Complete and submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) (https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa); or. Complete and submit a Texas...
Shelby County Football Scores - Week 10
October 27, 2022 - Week 10 of Shelby County Varsity Football Scores.
East Lamar Water Supply Issues Boil Water Notice
October 27, 2022 - Due to a major leak and reduced distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the East Lamar Water Supply PWS# 2100006 to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
Mary Ruth Warr Scates
Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Salem Cemetery in Shelby County with Bobby Warr officiating. Born December 2, 1948, Mary is the daughter of Liddie “Lid” Luman Warr and Earnest Green Warr. She is survived by:. Husband, Harry Scates of Center. Son,...
San Augustine Rural Public Water Issues Boil Water Notice
October 26, 2022 - Due to a break in the line, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required San Augustine Rural Public Water System PWS #2030007 to notify Customers on FM 353, Hwy 21 E and Sunrise Community to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands / face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, Seniors and Persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
