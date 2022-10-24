ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Frayser families work to rebuild after townhome fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Frayser are uniting to rebuild. After a fire at Annie's Townhomes on Melissa Drive, several families were left without a home, and it has taken nearly a month to start to resettling the complex's residents. Today, community leaders and businesses united to help those...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The lockdown at Methodist South Hospital in the Whitehaven area is now lifted after Memphis police officers were called to the scene Thursday morning regarding an “armed party” call, according to Memphis Police Department. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare issued a statement saying there was...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

My Cup of Tea reveals new tea box design

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, October 26th, My Cup of Tea revealed their new tea box design for their new flavor, Dreamsicle, titled Seeking the Dream. Dreamsicle is in reference to an ice-cream desert we enjoyed as children. The orange popsicle with the vanilla inside. The design for this tea box was created by Memphis artist Danny Broadway.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 arrested after carjacking incident in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department arrested two suspects after a carjacking incident in Millington. MPD responded to a carjacking around Montgomery and Rockford on Oct. 22 at 12:30 a.m. The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Jesus Najera from Millington and a 16-year-old juvenile from Millington. A 30-year-old man...
MILLINGTON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy