'Scary full' | Pets at Memphis Animal Services are ready for Halloween at your place
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services said it’s scary how full the shelter is, and they need the public’s help to find fur-ever homes for their animals, just in time for Halloween. MAS is offering no fee adoptions for four days – from Friday, Oct. 28, 2022,...
actionnews5.com
Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
Home ablaze in east Shelby County, fire department says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The garage leading up to the 2nd floor was in flames. On Oct. 27 at approximately 6:10 PM, the Shelby County Fire Department responded to a fire on Bradfield Run, just off East Shelby Drive. When the fire department arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames,...
Grahamwood neighbors tired of massive trash pile, homeless camp
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors are furious over the condition of a house on Sharon Drive in the Grahamwood area. Trash is piled five feet high at the curb and more than half a dozen people are living in tents in the yard. The homeowner is due in environmental court...
How DeSoto County is 'going green' to show support for veterans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County is launching a new initiative that leaders said will support military veterans. ‘Operation Green Light’ gets underway before the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. DeSoto County supervisors said county buildings will ‘go green’ Nov. 7 through 13, lit up...
Beale Street church, one of first Black churches in the South, receives $150K for preservation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Baptist Church, a historic Black church that hosted U.S. presidents and housed Ida B. Wells’ office, will receive $150,000 for preservation from Shelby County government. Local leaders including Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, community faith leaders, and more gathered Friday morning to announce...
A traveling registered nurse speaks on the need for increased hospital security
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The people who care for us have been feeling unsafe as they leave their shifts. Nurses said they are being robbed and assaulted, just trying to walk to and from their cars at their workplaces. Hospital safety is an ongoing issue for employees who work at...
Collierville school using smart thermometers to track symptoms and illnesses
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — As cases of child respiratory illness climb in Shelby County, an elementary school in Collierville is one of several across the state using smart thermometers paired with an app to track symptoms and illness trends to help stop the spread of sickness early. When kids wake...
An East Memphis bakery is giving kids a second chance at a sweet future
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis bakery is teaching more than baking skills to children who are at-risk. They are giving hope of rehabilitation for kids who have been in trouble with the law. “What we have found in our business is that life is hard. But one of our...
Memphis Shelby County Schools celebrates the power of reading with Jumpstart's Read for the Record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools celebrated literacy Thursday as part of Jumpstart’s Read for the Record. The national campaign celebrates the power of reading and the importance of language skills. Volunteers across the country read the same book to children everywhere, all on the same day.
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
Frayser families work to rebuild after townhome fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Frayser are uniting to rebuild. After a fire at Annie's Townhomes on Melissa Drive, several families were left without a home, and it has taken nearly a month to start to resettling the complex's residents. Today, community leaders and businesses united to help those...
millington-news.com
NEWS ALERT- Astoria Square breaks ground, construction to start soon near Millington Family YMCA
Earlier this year more details were released about the more than $300 million of developments happening in Millington. The crown jewel of all the announcements could be seen in an artist rendering all over traditional and social media. Those buildings and landscapes were Astoria Square. Another large step in the...
RSV is on the rise at Mid-South hospitals | What parents need to know
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Hospitals across the country are strained from cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus infections, or RSV. And doctors said it'll only get worse in the coming months. ABC News reports 75% of the country's 40,000 pediatric beds are currently full. And Doctors fear the U.S. could face...
Child & teen among 4 injured in shooting; 3-year-old grazed by bullet, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child and a teen are among three people taken to the hospital after being shot in Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Hamilton Street around 8 p.m. on Oct. 27. A 3-year-old girl...
actionnews5.com
Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The lockdown at Methodist South Hospital in the Whitehaven area is now lifted after Memphis police officers were called to the scene Thursday morning regarding an “armed party” call, according to Memphis Police Department. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare issued a statement saying there was...
Memphis River Parks: 'No signed agreement' for Memphis in May to return to Tom Lee Park in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May organizers announced Thursday that the Beale Street Music Festival and World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest would return to the Memphis riverfront downtown in Tom Lee Park in 2023. However, according to the Memphis River Parks Partnership, that's still up in the air. In...
My Cup of Tea reveals new tea box design
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, October 26th, My Cup of Tea revealed their new tea box design for their new flavor, Dreamsicle, titled Seeking the Dream. Dreamsicle is in reference to an ice-cream desert we enjoyed as children. The orange popsicle with the vanilla inside. The design for this tea box was created by Memphis artist Danny Broadway.
actionnews5.com
2 arrested after carjacking incident in Millington
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department arrested two suspects after a carjacking incident in Millington. MPD responded to a carjacking around Montgomery and Rockford on Oct. 22 at 12:30 a.m. The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Jesus Najera from Millington and a 16-year-old juvenile from Millington. A 30-year-old man...
Two wanted for scamming over $1K in gift cards from Southaven store
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Two women are on the run after they scammed a Southaven store out of more than $1,000 worth of gift cards, according to the Southaven Police Department. Southaven Police said the women walked into a Family Dollar on Highway 51 around 7:30 p.m. on October 9.
