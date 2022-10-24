Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
MPD: Drunk driver eludes officers twice before crashing and getting caught
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man, who was allegedly driving under the influence, sped away from police officers twice early Friday morning before crashing his vehicle and getting caught, according to the Madison Police Department. Two MPD officers spotted the driver’s vehicle just before 12:30 a.m. and reported that...
nbc15.com
MPD: Bystander hurls full beer cans at officers making arrests
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police officers found themselves the targets of a man throwing full beer cans at them early Friday morning as they were making multiple arrests, according to the Madison Police Dept. The MPD report noted the 28-year-old man “had nothing to do with the stop [that lead...
nbc15.com
Sheriff’s Office: Motorcycle rider hits raccoon during illegal pass in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Friday morning after hitting a raccoon while trying to get around a semi-truck in a no-passing zone, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Multiple people called 911 around 8 a.m. alerting emergency responders to the crash, which happened along...
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. Once emergency...
nbc15.com
Fitchburg, Janesville Police warn of recent phone scams
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg and Janesville Police Departments are cautioning area residents of a recurring phone scam in the city. Fitchburg officials received multiple reports of phone scams targeting senior citizens. The scammers are posing as an authority figure and claiming their family members have been arrested. According...
nbc15.com
Teen arrested after long Monroe Co. standoff, Sheriff’s Office says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teen in Monroe Co. who was arrested Thursday evening after a long standoff at a rural Tomah home allegedly fired multiple shots, several of which came deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were on their way to home around 6 p.m. after receiving...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man dies after accidental shooting in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died after being accidentally shot last week at a home on Madison’s southwest side, the city’s police department reported Thursday. The MPD report stated emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 to the home, in the 7100 block of McKee Road, and the wounded man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
classichits106.com
Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39
MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
Janesville police investigating reports of gunshots on Milton Ave. overnight
Police in Janesville say they are investigating reports of gunshots heard by several people overnight.
Police arrest driver in hit-and-run that killed elderly Freeport woman
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport have arrested Regina Green, 64, after she turned herself in for a fatal hit and run of an 83-year-old woman last week. According to Freeport Police, Mary Lamm was in the parking lot of Fitness Lifestyles, 641 W. Stephenson Street, when she was hit by a car around […]
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
nbc15.com
MPD: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old man has died after his bicycle and vehicle collided on a major downtown artery early Thursday morning, the police department reported. According to a Madison Police Dept. update, the incident happened just before 7 a.m. along John Nolen Dr., near the North Shore Drive intersection. MPD warned the wreck was causing serious delays and officers were redirecting traffic.
nbc15.com
MPD looking for suspect who stole sleeping victim’s wallet at Super 8 Motel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Detectives with the Madison Police Department are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a sleeping victim’s wallet at a Super 8 Motel back in September. MPD said on Sept. 6, a suspect entered the sleeping victim’s room around 2:30 a.m. at the Super 8...
nbc15.com
MPD investigating series of cell phone thefts downtown
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a series of cell phone thefts that occurred in the downtown area. MPD said in the string of cases, victims are approached on the street by suspects who ask to use the victims’ phone. The suspects tell the victims...
nbc15.com
3rd suspect sought in Madison killing this summer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect in the summertime killing of an 18-year-old man in Madison. The Madison Police Dept. revealed Wednesday that they are searching for Charvis Blue and he is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime. Anyone...
Police: Beloit man arrested after car, mobile homes riddled with gunfire
ROCK, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a May shooting at Rockvale Mobile Home Park that left a car and several mobile homes riddled with bullets. Deputies were dispatched to the park, 6129 USH 51, back on May 8, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They located […]
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify man fatally shot by deputy in Oregon
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have released the name of the man who died after being shot by a Dane County deputy in the Village of Oregon over the weekend. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that 21-year-old Jose Jimenez died as a result of “firearm related injuries.”
nbc15.com
City of Madison and bike community react to cyclist’s death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The bicycle community mourns the loss of a cyclist who was killed after colliding with a vehicle on Thursday on John Nolen Dr. Avid cyclist and Madison Bike Community member Tim Staton said he doesn’t like to point fingers, but after a 71-yearl old cyclist was killed on the busy intersection of John Nolen and North Shore Drive, Staton hopes the City of Madison prioritizes biker safety.
Driver crashes into Sun Prairie building, minor damage reported
Officials in Sun Prairie say minimal damage was left behind when a vehicle crashed into a building on Prairie Lakes Dr. earlier this week.
nbc15.com
Police seek identity of man who allegedly followed jogger in Olin Park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are working to identify a man who allegedly followed a jogger Sunday afternoon in Olin Park. The jogger told police that the man was closely following them around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. The jogger was able to move away from the man and then report the incident to police.
