Fayetteville, AR

Razorbacks Hoops at Simmons Bank Arena: When can you get tickets & how much they’ll cost

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Razorbacks basketball fans looking to see the Hoop Hogs play at Simmons Bank Arena this season now know when they can get tickets and how much they will cost.

Ticket information was released Monday for Arkansas versus Bradley University basketball game on Dec. 17.

Hoop Hogs picked No. 2 during SEC media preseason voting; freshman guard Smith named preseason All SEC first team

Tickets for the 4 p.m. game will go on sale Monday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m. through the Simmons Bank Arena box office or Ticketmaster . Ticket prices are $25 and $35, plus charges, with a limit of eight tickets available per purchase.

Arkansas is currently No. 10 in the AP preseason top 25 rankings. Coach Eric Musselman is 73-28 in three seasons with the Razorbacks, including two back-to-back Elite Eight seasons.

Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson: Breaking down exhibition games, recruiting and Pro Hogs

Razorbacks begin the 2023 season with 11 new members.

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

