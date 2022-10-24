Razorbacks Hoops at Simmons Bank Arena: When can you get tickets & how much they’ll cost

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Razorbacks basketball fans looking to see the Hoop Hogs play at Simmons Bank Arena this season now know when they can get tickets and how much they will cost.

Ticket information was released Monday for Arkansas versus Bradley University basketball game on Dec. 17.

Tickets for the 4 p.m. game will go on sale Monday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m. through the Simmons Bank Arena box office or Ticketmaster . Ticket prices are $25 and $35, plus charges, with a limit of eight tickets available per purchase.

Arkansas is currently No. 10 in the AP preseason top 25 rankings. Coach Eric Musselman is 73-28 in three seasons with the Razorbacks, including two back-to-back Elite Eight seasons.

Razorbacks begin the 2023 season with 11 new members.

