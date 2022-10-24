Read full article on original website
Yeezy Prices Skyrocket After Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Brand Will Continue Selling Design Without Name
Sneakerheads, be advised! Yeezy sneakers have skyrocketed in price, soaring upwards of 50% just hours after Adidas ended their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic tirade on the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. According to WANTD, a site that tracks data from secondary market resale...
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce: Everything to Know About Their Messy Split
One year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, things have taken a messy turn. Us Weekly exclusively revealed during summer 2020 that there was trouble in paradise for the duo, who wed in 2014. While sources told Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was weighing her options as the […]
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
Kyrie Irving promotes anti-Semitic film on Twitter
Kyrie Irving never fails to find himself in the middle of some controversy - he did so again on Thursday by tweeting out an anti-Semitic film.
Kane Brown Was Afraid He’d Be Forgotten During the Pandemic
Kane Brown is a force in country music, but the artist feared he would be forgotten during the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdowns.
