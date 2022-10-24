Read full article on original website
15-year-old detained following nearly 5 hour standoff with Monroe County deputies
Deputies responded to a call at a rural Tomah residence around 6 p.m. concerning a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Deputies claim the teen fired several shots as they were responding to the incident, including one that struck a nearby residence.
WEAU-TV 13
Chase & manhunt suspect charged in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The man accused of leading law enforcement officers on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy 29 in Chippewa County in September, is charged. 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau was arrested in September in Marathon County. Multiple charges were filed in Chippewa County on October 27, including eluding an officer, five counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of hit and run and one count of hit and run involving injury.
Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
Portion of South Ave in La Crosse to close for three days
The closed portion will be between Green Bay Street and West Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to use a detour route on WIS 33 (Jackson Street) and Losey Boulevard to get around the closure.
Viroqua man killed in rollover accident
42-year-old Eiliv Ellefson rolled his vehicle traveling west on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's office. He traveled 160 yards on the side of the road before overturning and stopping on an embankment. Ellefson was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Hit by Vehicle While Cleaning Debris From the Street
A Marshfield man was hit while cleaning debris out of the street. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, on October 18th around 7:30pm, a vehicle was driving east on W. 14th Street when he hit a pedestrian. According to a witness, the man that was hit was cleaning debris out of the street with a broom. It was also stated the man was wearing dark clothing.
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in Trempealeau County Thursday
Beginning Wednesday, State Patrol will monitor US 53 in Barron County from the air. On Thursday, they will monitor WIS 93 in Trempealeau County and I-41 in Winnebago County.
wizmnews.com
As La Crosse’s Houska Park campground comes to end, one expert very worried what happens next to homeless
More people living on the streets in La Crosse than ever before, according to one expert who’s been working in the field since 2005. Kim Cable, the housing and community services director at Couleecap and the vice chair of the La Crosse County Board, spent an hour on La Crosse Talk PM this week discussing the homeless situation in the area, as the campground designation at Houska Park ends this weekend and those who have been staying there since spring have to leave.
wiproud.com
La Crosse man stranded on bluffs, rescued after falling
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man has been rescued after being stranded on the bluffs in La Crosse. The La Crosse Fire Department says around 7:45 last night, they received a call that a man had fallen off his bike while riding on trails in Hixon Forest. Crews...
wizmnews.com
Concrete wall falls on worker at Dollar General construction in Trempealeau County
A 26-year-old construction worker had to be freed from beneath a collapsed wall on Saturday, at a building site in Trempealeau County. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a concrete wall fell down at a Dollar General store construction site in Pigeon Falls. The man working at the scene was pinned from the torso down by large blocks.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seized suspected fentanyl Wednesday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Oct. 26, 2022, around 1:34 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to the Heartbreakers Bar located 1705 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a welfare check of a man at the bar.
nomadlawyer.org
La Crosse: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In La Crosse, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In La Crosse Wisconsin. Located on the Mississippi River, La Crosse is an excellent destination for those looking to spend a day on the water. Riverboats depart from Riverside Park and visitors can visit the Riverside Museum for a look at the city’s history.
WBAY Green Bay
Kahl pleads guilty in 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann more than 14 years ago was found guilty of homicide on Thursday morning. David Kahl returned to a Dane Co. courtroom where he was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a plea deal with prosecutors. Not long after finding Kahl guilty, Judge Chris Taylor handed down the mandatory life sentence and set a new hearing date to determine if he will ever have the opportunity for extended supervision.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Investigating Amazon Scam
The Marshfield Police Department is investigating a fraud case. The scam is a familiar one. A woman reported she lost $400. She thought she was emailing an Amazon gift card to a family member. However, the recipient was actually a scammer and they immediately used the card. Scammers frequently request...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
wnmufm.org
UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP
BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
WEAU-TV 13
City Council unanimously approves Eau Claire Costco
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council votes unanimously to bring the wholesale warehouse Costco to the Chippewa Valley. Costco’s proposal was one of the items on Eau Claire City Council’s Agenda Tuesday. The store is expected to be built on Eau Claire’s North Side...
wizmnews.com
Holmen woman accused of drunkenly firing gun at, what she said, a business sign
Chanda Vandeslunt is accused of firing a gun while drunk, outside the Prairie Inn and Suites in Holmen on Saturday night. Vandeslunt said she was shooting at a nearby business sign. According to the criminal complaint, police said the woman apparently had been arguing with her husband at the Holmen...
wwisradio.com
Costco to be Built in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — Costco got the greenlight from Eau Claire’s city council. City council members last night unanimously voted to approve the new Costco store for the city’s northeast side. The new store will be built on Black Avenue. The hope is to start work next year, and maybe have the new Costco open before the start of 2024.
