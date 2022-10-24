Read full article on original website
MARY COCHRAN
4d ago
Left out lack of regular meals and lack of medical and dental care. Prioritizing the adults wants that are costly and ignoring the child's basic clothing needs. When your cigs and beer come before a child's needs for winter boots teachers and classmates notice.
Reply
22
KeepTheFaith
4d ago
Emotional neglect by parents that have severe problems and added a baby. Where things got worse and here we are today. Survivors.
Reply
4
Aimee Claire
4d ago
Seems the author is making to many excuses for parents guilty of neglect in this article!! 🤔 🙄
Reply
4
Comments / 6