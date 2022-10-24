Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Man sentenced to 82 years for killing of barber
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A second man connected to the 2019 shooting death of a local barber received roughly 82 years in prison for his role in the killing Friday, according to Allen Superior Court records. Previously, a jury found 22-year-old Jamari L. Dodson guilty in of murder...
WANE-TV
Woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The woman who was arrested in a crash that claimed the life of her husband early this year has been sentenced. Kaycee A. Reed was sentenced to two years in prison to be followed by a year on electronic monitoring through Community Corrections. Reed...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Choking, biting, a knockout and an arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of choking, biting and knocking out a man Wednesday, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 25-year-old Justice K. Bridges shortly after they were called to a local liquor store where they found a man suffering from a laceration over his eye.
WANE-TV
Allen County Sheriff candidates debate jail, mental health, crime
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The two candidates for Allen County Sheriff debated the issues ahead of the November election Thursday night. Republican Troy Hershberger and Democrat Kevin Hunter debated live on wane.com. The two discussed issues including the jail, the fight against drugs, mental health services, and more.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man accused of shooting two near entrance of Mitchell’s Sports Bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 23-year-old man is facing a felony in connection with a shooting just outside the entrance of Mitchell’s Sports Bar inside the Westland Centre that left two people injured this past August. He’s also accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit where...
WANE-TV
Man accused of stabbing 2 New Haven officers pleads guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man accused of stabbing two New Haven Police officers as they worked to apprehend him after he reportedly made suicidal threats has pleaded guilty. Brandon M. Gardner of New Haven pleaded guilty to charges of Level 3 felony Aggravated Battery, Level 5 felony...
WISH-TV
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
WANE-TV
Here’s when the Allen County commissioners will make final decision about a new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County will have to wait until Dec. 16 to learn where the new jail will be constructed. Currently there are four sites being investigated and it’s a little more difficult than just finding 60 to 70 acres for a future jail complex. The Allen County Commissioners, in charge of choosing the site, are pressured to find a site by the December date to satisfy a federal judge’s order.
WANE-TV
Details of dismemberment discussed in murder trial
WARNING: This story contains content some readers may find disturbing. Mathew Cramer, the man accused of killing a local and popular food truck operator and dismembering his body in April 2021, spent a lot of time walking the streets of Fort Wayne. With no vehicle, no money, no job and few friends, he became connected to Shane Nguyen after the 55-year-old pulled alongside of him in his black Honda Odyssey van and offered him a ride.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man accused of beating woman over her cooking, leading police on chase
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – By the time Fort Wayne Police officers arrived at the home a woman had escaped to next door to her actual house, her eye had swollen shut and her mouth was so battered she could barely speak. She had cuts and abrasions all over...
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash
CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17
Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Woman accused of being three-times the legal limit while driving kids
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of driving five children while she had a blood-alcohol-content more than three times the legal limit is now facing felony neglect and operating while intoxicated charges. Fort Wayne Police arrested 34-year-old Jennie Tankersley on Friday after officers were called to a...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 20-26
Chadonis Whitman, 39, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 55 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of domestic violence*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $250 fine. Oct. 21.
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
wfft.com
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
Lima News
Two people injured in Lima shooting
LIMA — Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday night in Lima. According to the Lima Police Department, at approximately 10:15 p.m. officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting at 409 Orena St. Two individuals were found there suffering gunshot wounds. They have been identified as Lonnie Funches, 40, and Lakesha Durr, 51, both of Lima. Both were then hospitalized for treatment.
fortwaynesnbc.com
GRAPHIC: Prosecution begins presenting case against man accused of murdering man, dismembering body
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Testimony got underway Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing another man last year and dismembering his body. Prosecutors called 13 witnesses to the stand Tuesday and presented more than 70 pieces of evidence. A majority of those who...
wfft.com
Meet the candidates: Allen County Sheriff's Department
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Midterm Election is two weeks away and Allen County Sheriff Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger and Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter both have their sights set on the Sheriff’s office. There’s only one badge, though. Hershberger has spent his entire career working...
WANE-TV
Woman, 56, found dead in north Fort Wayne home was shot: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Miller Ridge subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.
Comments / 1