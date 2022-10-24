ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State hosts ESPN’s College GameDay for first time

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dO0A_0ikdilD100

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State is set to host ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday, October 29.

The traveling college football pregame show announced it will stop in the capital city for the Jackson State game against Southern on Twitter .

Tiger fans line up for JSU homecoming parade

The Clarion Ledger reported this will be Jackson State’s first time hosting the show. This will also be the show’s first trip to a FCS campus since October 26, 2019, when the show was hosted by South Dakota State.

Jackson State is 7-0 and Southern is 5-2 with a four-game winning streak ahead of Saturday’s game.

The show will air on ESPN from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Kickoff is at 11:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game will be aired on ESPN+ with a replay later on Saturday on ESPNU.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Elizabeth McGraw
4d ago

I’m glad Jackson State is bringing celebrities to Jackson. I just wish the city was cleaner and had a better water and garbage situation. If you want tourism, it has to be cleaned up. Congratulations Jackson State!!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

“Very exciting time”: JSU fans ready for College GameDay

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The spotlight is on the Jackson State Tigers yet again. For the first time, ESPN’s College GameDay will be held at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson on Saturday. The entire city is ready to watch the football team take on Southern. On Friday, the campus gave out pink breast cancer shirts […]
WJTV 12

What to know ahead of College GameDay in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With heavy traffic being predicted for Jackson State University’s (JSU) Saturday football game, leaders with Visit Jackson want you to be prepared. Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy are partnering again to provide gameday parking and shuttle service for the game between JSU and Southern University, on Saturday, October 29, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Game Preview: The Heritage Bell Classic

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi College and Delta State will face off this Saturday for another match of the Heritage Bell Classic. Delta State won in 2021, but the last time the game was played in Clinton the Choctaws defeated the Statesmen 37-13. There is a lot on the line in this game with Delta […]
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

JSU football receives championship rings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University football program received its Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship rings Thursday. The Tigers beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 27-10 in the 2021 SWAC Championship last December to earn the rings and finished last season with eleven wins and just two losses. “I’m...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

No. 15 Mississippi aims to rebound against struggling Aggies

No. 15 Mississippi (7-1, 3-1 SEC) at Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Line: Ole Miss by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Texas A&M leads 9-4. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Embattled coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M return home for the first time in six weeks hoping to halt a […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Game Preview: Southern vs. JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State tries to continue their undefeated season when they take on Southern at home Saturday. The Tigers are 7-0 and welcome in one of the best teams in the SWAC. In 2021, JSU beat the Jaguars in a thrilling and emotional game. It was Coach Prime’s first game back from medicals […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Local Girl Breaks Barriers on Football Field

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- A girl at Porter’s Chapel Academy is breaking barriers by playing on the football team. Sophomore Madelyn Whitehead is playing varsity for the first time this year. Normally you might see a female kicker, but Whitehead plays offensive and defensive line. Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein shares the wonderful story of Madelyn […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Morning ‘Sip: Homecoming Showdown

The Morning ‘Sip takes us to Smith Wills Stadium for a Homecoming Showdown. Jackson State, Alcorn State, and Mississippi Valley State fans join us for a trivia game and some friendly competition to kick homecoming weekend off right!
WJTV 12

Tiger fans line up for JSU homecoming parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was all smiles and great vibes at Jackson State’s homecoming parade. Tiger fans lined the streets of downtown Jackson on Saturday morning. Some made their way from out of state to the City with Soul to take part in the treasured celebration, cheering on Coach Prime and the 2022 Tiger […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Trespassers on Hillcrest Christian campus lead to virtual learning for students

JACKSON, Miss. — Hillcrest Christian students have been learning virtually this week because of incidents with trespassers on the campus of the school in Jackson. Hillcrest Head of School Charlie Jackson said students were virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The school has hired a security company that will have two officers on campus each day, in addition to the security guard the school already has.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy