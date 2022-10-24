Jackson State hosts ESPN’s College GameDay for first time

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State is set to host ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday, October 29.

The traveling college football pregame show announced it will stop in the capital city for the Jackson State game against Southern on Twitter .

The Clarion Ledger reported this will be Jackson State’s first time hosting the show. This will also be the show’s first trip to a FCS campus since October 26, 2019, when the show was hosted by South Dakota State.

Jackson State is 7-0 and Southern is 5-2 with a four-game winning streak ahead of Saturday’s game.

The show will air on ESPN from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Kickoff is at 11:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game will be aired on ESPN+ with a replay later on Saturday on ESPNU.

