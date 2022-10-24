Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
Fox 19
3 Miami students charged after damaging Jewish religious structure
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Three students are charged with vandalism after damaging a Jewish religious structure called a Sukkah outside the Hillel building at Miami University on Oct. 15, Oxford police say. Hillel is a Jewish campus organization that is located on Walnut Street a block west of Campus Avenue...
Fox 19
Victims identified in Hamilton quadruple shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police have identified four victims of a shooting Tuesday including a 3-year-old girl. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Second Street around 7:45 p.m. Dariel Perez, 22, and Jonathan Jones, 29, were killed, according to the Butler County Coroner. Perez died at...
Fox 19
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have charged a woman they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when she crashed into and killed another driver. Police on Friday charged Kearies Simpson, of Covington, in the death of 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, of Villa Hills. Simpson displayed “extreme indifference to...
Fox 19
Fleeing burglary suspect captured in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who jumped into a Butler County pond to avoid arrest has been captured, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. Sheriff Jones says deputies saw Mathias Jones, 40, of New Miami, fleeing the scene after an alarm sounded around 6 a.m. Thursday at the old VFW Hall in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road.
Hamilton County spends $3M for more riverfront land for Bengals fan parking
Hamilton County officials closed on 1.2 acres of riverfront property, adding more parking for Bengals fans and taking another step toward controlling the entire coveted site near Paycor Stadium.
Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Republic Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Republic Street in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Cincinnati's CUF Neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Cincinnati's CUF Neighborhood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati firefighters respond to report of a structure fire in Mount Auburn neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire Friday morning in Cincinnati's Mount Auburn neighborhood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The report came in around 11 a.m. about a fire located at 2205 Reading Rd., according...
Fox 19
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old was indicted Friday on 20 counts, including murder, kidnapping and abduction, and could face life in prison, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Deters says Michael Madaris killed Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a...
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police presence on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police presence on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Fox 19
Police search for vehicle connected with Norwood shooting
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a vehicle connected with a shooting in Norwood early Thursday. It happened outside Smyth Automotive, 1899 Ross Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. A woman grazed in the arm with a bullet showed up at Norwood Police Department on Montgomery Avenue for help,...
Fox 19
Mother says son slain by ‘ruthless kids’ over rap song
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of a man killed last weekend says she does not want “street justice” to decide her son’s case. Treshawn Smith, 20, died after the shooting at Elm Street and Wyoming Avenue in Lockland on Saturday afternoon. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office...
WLWT 5
High school football coach and UC police officer in need of a kidney
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A local high school football coach and University of Cincinnati police officer is in the fight of his life. A few months ago, he knew something was off and, after going to the doctor, learned some difficult life-changing news. "I kind of sit around and...
Fox 19
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County. They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s...
Fox 19
Bond request denied for 17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The 17-year old who prosecutors say was driving a stolen vehicle last month when he struck two University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one, will be held at a juvenile facility while his case is pending, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court magistrate said Wednesday. The...
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges from 3 separate murders and a kidnapping
Michael Madaris, 16, is being tried as an adult for 20 charges, including six counts of murder and three counts of kidnapping.
Fox 19
Roselawn man arrested for reporting 43 false emergencies to 911: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Roselawn man is under arrest after police say he called 911 for 43 false emergencies since Aug. 1. Jerry Beach, 58, is held at the Hamilton County jail on charges of making false alarms and misusing the 911 system. He was arrested Wednesday after he “called...
Fox 19
Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
