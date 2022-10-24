NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run from Thursday night in Nashville. Police said 61-year-old Amelia Lamping and her husband were visiting from Ohio and walking in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North when an Alfa Romeo sedan hit her and kept going. Lamping was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO