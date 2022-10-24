Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
WSMV
Police investigating shooting in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded Friday evening to a shooting in Hermitage. Police on scene said one man was shot near Glastonbury Road at about 6 p.m. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update...
whopam.com
Woman dies after KY 117 crash
One of the people injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road has died from her injuries. The report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year old Tonya Newberry of Oak Grove was southbound near KY 345 when she veered into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on operated by Carolyn Hamby of Nashville.
WSMV
Man arrested for setting two portable toilets on fire near Nissan Stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two portable bathrooms died on Thursday and a witness believes a man is responsible for setting them on fire. According to an arrest affidavit, 51-year-old Charles Baldon was seen lighting a piece of paper on fire and using them to burn two portable toilets on Insterstate Drive and Shelby Avenue. The witness was an employee at a nearby Exxon gas station.
WSMV
A crash involving two vehicles and a bicyclist shuts down lanes in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is working to clear a wreck involving two vehicles and a bicyclist. The collision occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on 1504 Fort Campbell Boulevard and closed down four separate lanes, two northbound and two southbound. The status of those involved in the...
WSMV
Water main break in South Nashville affects dozens of customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A ruptured water main in South Nashville caused some problems for many Nashvillians early Friday morning. According to Metro Water Services (MWS), a 12″ water main pipe broke around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and Bradford Avenue. The area was roped off and crews got to work repairing the broken pipe, which reduced traffic to one lane in both directions.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash
An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
ems1.com
2 people airlifted after Tenn. ambulance crash
COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Two people were transported by air to hospitals following an ambulance crash on Highway 43, WSMV reported Monday. Columbia Fire & Rescue responded, and a section of the highway was closed for a time. A photo shared by the fire department showed extensive damage to the...
WSMV
Police investigating after 1 injured during I-24 road rage shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro officers are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 24. Police said the shooting happened at I-24 East at Harding Place. A 28-year-old driver, who was traveling from his Illinois home to Georgia, was hit by gunfire in the hip. He’s being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to recover.
WSMV
Ohio woman dies following hit-and-run in West Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run from Thursday night in Nashville. Police said 61-year-old Amelia Lamping and her husband were visiting from Ohio and walking in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North when an Alfa Romeo sedan hit her and kept going. Lamping was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died.
WSMV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bellevue community concerned after thieves target cars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Bellevue community is concerned after thieves targeted their cars multiple times this week. The suspects were caught on camera checking door handles and looking in windows on what neighbors said is normally a quiet street in the Allen’s Green area. Security video from around...
WSMV
Missing Columbia girl found safe, police say
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPDATE: Police say Auna Hardin was found safe. Original story: The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday. According to CPD, Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen wearing gray jogger pants, a white t-shirt and a...
Driver sought after woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike
The crash happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North.
whopam.com
Three hurt, one critically in afternoon accident
Three people were injured, one critically, in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 4 p.m. in the 14000 block of Herndon-Oak Grove Road. One patient was taken by EMS to Tennova Health in critical condition...
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
fox17.com
Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
wvih.com
Two Indicted After Fatal Crash
Two women were indicted Wednesday by a Allen County Grand Jury in the death of a Scottsville man in September. Annissa Stanton, 28 of Nashville, Tennessee, was indicted on the charges of murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of alcohol in a dry territory, operating on a suspended operator’s license, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to wear a seatbelt, speeding and first-degree disorderly conduct.
WSMV
Bus carrying students involved in wreck, one person hospitalized
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday afternoon, crews were called to an intersection in South Nashville for a wreck involving a car and a bus. Metro Nashville Police and Nashville Fire responded to Harding Place and Linbar Drive where a LEAD Academy bus was transporting students when it crashed with another vehicle. A second bus arrived on the scene to take the students away from the crash.
3 charged after body found in Fairview home's freezer
Three people have been charged after a man was found dead inside a freezer at a home in Fairview Sunday afternoon.
WSMV
Teens charged in carjacking of 80-year-old man in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shoppers at the PetSmart on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard were bothered Thursday by the nature of the alleged crime. “I honestly can’t believe it. It doesn’t make any sense, mind-blowing,” PetSmart shopper Shawn Moore said. “Like at a PetSmart of all places, it’s literally insane.”
I-24 drive-by shooting suspect wanted
The backseat passenger of a black "beaten up" Nissan sedan is wanted by police for shooting and wounding another driver on I-24 east near Harding Place on Thursday afternoon.
Comments / 0