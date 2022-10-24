ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Former KCK Det. Roger Golubski takes stand in hearing

By Sarah Plake
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
UPDATE, 1:30 p.m. | The evidentiary hearing for the two men seeking to overturn their convictions continued Monday following a midday recess.

During afternoon testimony, former KCK Police Det. Roger Golubski says he didn't recall knowing either Brian Betts or Celester McKinney and that he didn't pressure any witnesses in the case.

Golubski completed testimony around 1:30 p.m. Monday, though could be called back at a later time.

EARLIER | Two Kansas City, Kansas, men who were convicted in murders that were investigated by former KCK Police Det. Roger Golubski are testifying in hopes a judge will overturn their convictions.

Brian Betts and Celester McKinney were both found guilty in the 1997 murder of Greg Miller.

The men say they were framed by Golubski when the former detective had the two men’s uncle, Carter Betts, point the finger in their direction for Miller’s death.

In testimony Monday, Betts said he was forced to blame his nephews because otherwise detectives were going to charge him. In the testimony, Betts says that Golubski was one of the detectives who made him lie.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

