Fox 19
Fleeing burglary suspect captured in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who jumped into a Butler County pond to avoid arrest has been captured, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. Sheriff Jones says deputies saw Mathias Jones, 40, of New Miami, fleeing the scene after an alarm sounded around 6 a.m. Thursday at the old VFW Hall in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road.
Fox 19
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have charged a woman they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when she crashed into and killed another driver. Police on Friday charged Kearies Simpson, of Covington, in the death of 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, of Villa Hills. Simpson displayed “extreme indifference to...
Fox 19
1 of 2 victims identified after Hamilton quadruple shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person has been identified after a shooting broke out in Hamilton Oct. 25 that killed two people, including a 3-year-old child. Dariel Perez, 22, was one of the two victims that was killed in the shooting on the 700 block of S. Second Street, according to the Butler County Coroner.
Fox 19
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old was indicted Friday on 20 counts, including murder, kidnapping and abduction, and could face life in prison, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Deters says Michael Madaris killed Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges from 3 separate murders and a kidnapping
Michael Madaris, 16, is being tried as an adult for 20 charges, including six counts of murder and three counts of kidnapping.
Fox 19
Roselawn man arrested for reporting 43 false emergencies to 911: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Roselawn man is under arrest after police say he called 911 for 43 false emergencies since Aug. 1. Jerry Beach, 58, is held at the Hamilton County jail on charges of making false alarms and misusing the 911 system. He was arrested Wednesday after he “called...
Fox 19
Police search for vehicle connected with Norwood shooting
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a vehicle connected with a shooting in Norwood early Thursday. It happened outside Smyth Automotive, 1899 Ross Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. A woman grazed in the arm with a bullet showed up at Norwood Police Department on Montgomery Avenue for help,...
Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
Fox 19
Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
Fox 19
16-year-old guilty of attempted murder after firing at car in Covington: VIDEO
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded guilty this week to attempted murder in a Covington incident last year. Marsean Wiley was charged as an adult in Kenton County. He is currently in the juvenile detention facility but will be moved to an adult facility once he turns 18. It...
Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office searching ‘large body of water’ for man that fled from deputies
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is searching a “large body of water” for a man who fled from deputies early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a business alarm around 5:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road in St. Clair Township, the sheriff’s office said.
Fox 19
30-year-old man charged with raping child
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old southeastern Indiana man is accused of raping a child 12 years old or younger, court records show. Devyn Farmer of West Harrison was arrested Wednesday on three counts of rape and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center. Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge William Mallory...
Fox 19
Little Miami Middle School threat under investigation
MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) - Little Miami Middle School received an anonymous threat Thursday, the district said in a message to families. In an update sent later Thursday, the district said “a generic threat indicating violence may take place on Friday was found written in the boy’s bathroom.”. The...
Fox 19
17-year-old charged with murder in infant’s death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An underage Cincinnati teenager is charged in the death of an 8-week-old. Police and firefighters found the infant, Ukhani Bridges, unresponsive in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue on Sept. 17. EMS transported Ukhani from the East Price Hill residence to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center. CPD...
linknky.com
Body camera footage shows woman kicking Boone County deputies, damaging cruiser
Two people have been charged after firing shots outside of a dollar store in Verona. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office claims Alexis Beaver, 22, fired several shots at her boyfriend, Edwin Romero, 40, Sunday afternoon near the Dollar General store on Verona Mudlick Road. After the shots were fired,...
Fox 19
Bond request denied for 17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The 17-year old who prosecutors say was driving a stolen vehicle last month when he struck two University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one, will be held at a juvenile facility while his case is pending, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court magistrate said Wednesday. The...
Fox 19
Flames shoot through roof of Clermont County home
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Flames shot through the roof of a home in Clermont County early Friday, fire officials say. No one was inside when the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, according to fire crews on the scene. Fire...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving school bus in Clermont County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash where one person was killed and another airlifted to the hospital in Clermont County late Thursday afternoon. >>4 injured, 20 people displaced after truck slams into Dayton apartment building. State troopers were...
Kettering police asks for public’s assistance in identifying a person suspected of stealing cars
The Kettering Police Department (KPD) is asking the public for help in identifying a person suspected of stealing cars throughout Dayton and Kettering, according to a KPD spokesperson. KPD asks if you have any information on the suspect pictured below to please contact Detective Jung at 937-296-2460, the spokesperson said.
