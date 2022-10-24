ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Related
Fox 19

Fleeing burglary suspect captured in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who jumped into a Butler County pond to avoid arrest has been captured, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. Sheriff Jones says deputies saw Mathias Jones, 40, of New Miami, fleeing the scene after an alarm sounded around 6 a.m. Thursday at the old VFW Hall in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have charged a woman they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when she crashed into and killed another driver. Police on Friday charged Kearies Simpson, of Covington, in the death of 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, of Villa Hills. Simpson displayed “extreme indifference to...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

1 of 2 victims identified after Hamilton quadruple shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person has been identified after a shooting broke out in Hamilton Oct. 25 that killed two people, including a 3-year-old child. Dariel Perez, 22, was one of the two victims that was killed in the shooting on the 700 block of S. Second Street, according to the Butler County Coroner.
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old was indicted Friday on 20 counts, including murder, kidnapping and abduction, and could face life in prison, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Deters says Michael Madaris killed Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police search for vehicle connected with Norwood shooting

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a vehicle connected with a shooting in Norwood early Thursday. It happened outside Smyth Automotive, 1899 Ross Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. A woman grazed in the arm with a bullet showed up at Norwood Police Department on Montgomery Avenue for help,...
NORWOOD, OH
WDTN

Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

30-year-old man charged with raping child

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old southeastern Indiana man is accused of raping a child 12 years old or younger, court records show. Devyn Farmer of West Harrison was arrested Wednesday on three counts of rape and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center. Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge William Mallory...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Little Miami Middle School threat under investigation

MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) - Little Miami Middle School received an anonymous threat Thursday, the district said in a message to families. In an update sent later Thursday, the district said “a generic threat indicating violence may take place on Friday was found written in the boy’s bathroom.”. The...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

17-year-old charged with murder in infant’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An underage Cincinnati teenager is charged in the death of an 8-week-old. Police and firefighters found the infant, Ukhani Bridges, unresponsive in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue on Sept. 17. EMS transported Ukhani from the East Price Hill residence to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center. CPD...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Flames shoot through roof of Clermont County home

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Flames shot through the roof of a home in Clermont County early Friday, fire officials say. No one was inside when the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, according to fire crews on the scene. Fire...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

