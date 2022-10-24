ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING-5

Fire in Downtown Sumner damages businesses

Main Street in downtown Sumner closed due to a 3-alarm fire early Friday morning. Officials said "multiple" businesses were damaged by the fire.
KING 5

Two work trucks stolen, crash in Seattle

SEATTLE — A pair of stolen work trucks crashed at different locations in Seattle early Monday morning, according to authorities. Officials said an Automated Gates truck was stolen and crashed on East Marginal Way near Ellis Avenue. The stolen truck went about three miles before the crash. >> Download...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Pacific Northwest Ballet's first black principal dancer reflects on remarkable journey to the Seattle stage

SEATTLE — When Jonathan Batista moved to Seattle to in 2021 to dance as a soloist for the Pacific Northwest Ballet, he had no idea a promotion would come as soon as it did. "My Artistic Director said, 'Look, you're going to sign your contract and it's going to inform you that you're going to be promoted in September.' And when I saw that paper, I just started shaking. It was a mixed feeling of happiness, joy, love for what I do, accomplishment and community," Batista shared. "As a black dancer you have so many silent battles that you don't even realize. It can be quite challenging to see how much we have advanced."
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

12 arrested in Renton organized retail theft ‘blitz’

An operation that Renton police are calling an organized retail theft blitz resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the recovery of stolen goods. Officers partnered with loss prevention employees at Target and Lowes stores in Renton for the operation on Oct. 19. Renton police said that during a...
RENTON, WA
KING-5

Snohomish Pie Company: Now is the time to order pies for Thanksgiving!

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish Pie Company may be known for its pies with the perfect crust, but owner Jenny Brien, believes the key to their 26 years of success is community. "We are so involved in the community. We have now become part of people's lives," Brien explained. "What makes us special is our customers that keep coming back year after year, becoming part of their table, their memories, weddings, anniversary, and also the sad side of life."
SNOHOMISH, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: WSP arrests man who disguised himself as a WSDOT worker to steal wire near West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.
SEATTLE, WA

