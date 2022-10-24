Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
KING-5
Fire in Downtown Sumner damages businesses
Main Street in downtown Sumner closed due to a 3-alarm fire early Friday morning. Officials said "multiple" businesses were damaged by the fire.
KING-5
Celebrate Seattle Restaurant Week with some Cajun fare at Jude's in Rainier Beach
SEATTLE — It's an event foodies look forward to every year. Seattle Restaurant Week has 150 restaurants, bars, and food trucks offering up discounted food deals all around the Seattle area. Prices range from $20 to $65. The week wraps up on Nov. 5. One of the restaurants participating...
You won’t Believe What WSP Troopers Found in Seattle Crash
I know Halloween is Monday, but this one is really unbelievable!. On Thursday just before 10 am, WSP Troopers in Seattle came upon a semi-truck rollover. The crash happened in the SoDo area. The truck had rolled over on the eastbound I-90 on-ramp from Edgar Martinez Drive South. Local Police...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The Washington State Department of Transportation reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday morning. The collision occurred on Interstate 5, near South 72nd Street. It was reported to the authorities shortly after 5 a.m. According to the officials, the cause of the collision is not immediately clear and is still...
Friend of teenager found dead along SR 509 near Burien reflects on losing ‘my shoulder to cry on’
It’s been more than two weeks since sheriff’s deputies found 16-year-old Keyeleas Brewer dead on the side of State Route 509 in Seattle. The King County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and are asking that anyone with information come forward. Madelyn Ernst said that Keyeleas was her...
Two work trucks stolen, crash in Seattle
SEATTLE — A pair of stolen work trucks crashed at different locations in Seattle early Monday morning, according to authorities. Officials said an Automated Gates truck was stolen and crashed on East Marginal Way near Ellis Avenue. The stolen truck went about three miles before the crash. >> Download...
KING-5
30 units respond to fire in historic downtown Sumner
Dozens of fire crews responded to a 3-alarm fire on Main Street in historic downtown Sumner early Friday morning. Fire crews said “multiple” businesses were damaged.
'It's going to take time': Community rallies around man shot inside Rainier Beach home
SEATTLE — The Rainier Beach community is rallying together to help a man who was shot and wounded while inside his home. According to Harborview Medical Center, 50-year-old Maurice Gordon is in satisfactory condition. His friends said his recovery will not be a quick one, but they are happy he is alive.
KING-5
Pacific Northwest Ballet's first black principal dancer reflects on remarkable journey to the Seattle stage
SEATTLE — When Jonathan Batista moved to Seattle to in 2021 to dance as a soloist for the Pacific Northwest Ballet, he had no idea a promotion would come as soon as it did. "My Artistic Director said, 'Look, you're going to sign your contract and it's going to inform you that you're going to be promoted in September.' And when I saw that paper, I just started shaking. It was a mixed feeling of happiness, joy, love for what I do, accomplishment and community," Batista shared. "As a black dancer you have so many silent battles that you don't even realize. It can be quite challenging to see how much we have advanced."
Why do most residents of Tacoma never leave Tacoma?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Tacoma, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
Fred Meyer managers plea for better protections as Everett stores become more dangerous
David Webster, a manager of a Fred Meyer store in Everett, had one clear message for the city council when they gathered yesterday: “Our store has taken all the safety measures we can and we need help.”. Fred Meyer associates have had their cars vandalized and stolen, according to...
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
What do people not like about living in Tacoma?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Tacoma and want it to get better.
KING-5
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate
SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
12 arrested in Renton organized retail theft ‘blitz’
An operation that Renton police are calling an organized retail theft blitz resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the recovery of stolen goods. Officers partnered with loss prevention employees at Target and Lowes stores in Renton for the operation on Oct. 19. Renton police said that during a...
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
KING-5
Snohomish Pie Company: Now is the time to order pies for Thanksgiving!
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish Pie Company may be known for its pies with the perfect crust, but owner Jenny Brien, believes the key to their 26 years of success is community. "We are so involved in the community. We have now become part of people's lives," Brien explained. "What makes us special is our customers that keep coming back year after year, becoming part of their table, their memories, weddings, anniversary, and also the sad side of life."
q13fox.com
VIDEO: WSP arrests man who disguised himself as a WSDOT worker to steal wire near West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.
KING-5
We dare you to look away from these treats! Seattle chocolate maker creates Halloween sweets for adults
SEATTLE — A chocolatier in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood is making what she calls "Halloween candy for adults” — and they're definitely eye-catching. Andrea Terrenzio, owner of Dolcetta Artisan Sweets, hand makes (and paints) eyeball bonbons. "I feel like I always secretly wanted to be an artist and...
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Thurston (Thurston, WA)
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred at Johnson Road Southeast. It was reported at 7 a.m. The collision was between two cars. They collided when one hit the other while driving down Yelm Highway SE. The driver of the first...
